It truly is the season for British detective dramas, isn’t it? We’ve been making our way through BBC One’s The Capture (with bated breath, may we add), have been lapping up Ridley on Sunday evenings and if you’re yet to catch up with Shetland, may we implore you to do so now. As the evenings draw in sooner and the temperature drops, is there any better feeling than nestling down on the sofa with a good crime drama? We think not, and one of our favourites has now returned. Professor T season two premieres tonight (Friday 16 September) and if you’re looking for dry humour, a gritty backstory and some truly perplexing crime cases, you’ll want to add this one to your watchlist.

The six-part crime drama will unfold over the coming Friday evenings and stars Ben Miller (Bridgerton, Death In Paradise) as the titular character. The series is an adaptation of the Belgian show of the same name and the first season initially premiered in June 2021 on both BritBox and ITV. It quickly won over audiences with a perfect mix of serious drama and light comedy, so with that, here’s everything you need to know about Professor T.

Bridgerton's Ben Miller reprises his role as Professor T in the hit ITV crime drama.

What is the plot of Professor T series 2?

As with season one, we’re back in Cambridge and Jasper Tempest, aka Professor T (Miller), will be taking the helm of some serious new cases. According to the synopsis: “Set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University, the second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother, Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood. “The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand, played by Juliet Aubrey.” The first episode will set the new series off to a gritty start and will see Professor T called in reluctantly to help the CID team with a severe arson attack.

Ben Miller as Professor T in the acclaimed ITV drama.

Who will star in Professor T series 2?

As previously mentioned, Miller is reprising his role as Professor T and will be joined by Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire), who portrays Adelaide, the professor’s mother. Juliet Aubrey (Middlemarch) plays Chief Inspector Christina Brand and Emma Naomi (The Trial Of Christine Keeler) plays detective Lisa Donckers, while Barney White (Social Suicide) plays her sidekick (and love interest) Dan Winters. Also joining the cast is Stuart Campbell (Baptiste) as Wilf Ransome, Sarah Woodward (Death In The Clouds) as Ingrid Snares, Douglas Reith (Downton Abbey) as the dean and Juliet Stevenson (Bend It Like Beckham) as Dr Helena Goldberg.

Ben Miller and Juliet Aubrey as Professor T and Christina Brand in the ITV series.

Is there a trailer for Professor T series 2?

There most certainly is, and as well as having to solve a dramatic arson attack case, we see Professor T undergo his first session of therapy. It very clearly has very substantial consequences as we see the professor having to wake up in the middle of the night to combat (what appears to be) an anxiety attack. Could we finally be getting the sought-after glimpse into the professor’s past personal life we’ve been waiting for? It appears so. As well as all of this, we get a glimpse of his blossoming romance, a similar budding plotline with detective Lisa Donckers and Dan Winters, and, of course, the professor’s witty mother. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

When and where will Professor T series 2 be available to watch?

The new series premieres tonight (Friday 16 September) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub, with episodes airing every Friday.

