The Pursuit Of Love trailer has finally landed, and it looks so ridiculously good

If Netflix’s Bridgerton has reignited a passionate love affair with sexy period dramas, don’t despair: the BBC’s adaptation of The Pursuit Of Love is almost upon us. And, quite honestly, the dazzling new trailer has left us even more breathless than a young debutante who’s been trussed up in a corset for the very first time. “It’s not sexual,” promises the show’s fearless Linda Radlett, who is played to absolute perfection by a dazzling Lily James.

“It’s a meeting of minds.”

Lily James positively dazzles in the new trailer for The Pursuit Of Love.

As is made very clear in the trailer, Linda – despite all the pressures of growing up in high society sometime between the two World Wars – believes in love. In fact, she’s “passionately romantic,” and thoroughly intent on finding The One who sets her heart (and body) on fire, no matter what the cost.

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 35 must-watch series coming to our screens

While Linda’s heart takes her on a series of misadventures all over Europe, however, her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham), decides to stay in England. Her mission, it seems, is to follow a more conventional path. One determined by… well, by discipline, we suppose. Check it out:

Oh, it looks good, doesn’t it? Ridiculously good, actually. But, before you dismiss it as a fabulously fun frolic, it’s worth noting that The Pursuit Of Love isn’t just a comedy; in fact, the Nancy Mitford novel is famed for its tragic overtones. Indeed, as previously reported by Stylist, it’s not long before Linda and Fanny’s diverging choices raise personal questions that remain intensely relevant today – questions about freedom, about love and sex, and the mystery of the human heart.

You may also like Best ever period dramas streaming now, for anyone in need of some cosy viewing

As you no doubt gleaned from the trailer, this series boasts a seriously star-studded cast; think Dominic West, Dolly Wells, Andrew ‘Hot Priest’ Scott, Emily Mortimer, John Heffernan, Annabel Mullion, Beattie Edmondson, Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif, and Freddie Fox, to name just a handful. And, before you ask, we don’t have long to wait before we can fall giddily in love with the period drama, either; The Pursuit Of Love is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 9 May at 9pm. Anyone else counting down the days?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy