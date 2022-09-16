Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September, there have been numerous changes made to everyday life, transport, leisure and other industries to reflect the loss of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch. The announcement of a bank holiday on the day of the Queen’s funeral (Monday 19 September) has meant many changes have already been made to existing TV schedules. This is to ensure that the main terrestrial channels, including BBC One, ITV and Channel 4, can dedicate air time to the Queen, news and appropriate documentaries to mark the national period of mourning.

Currently, the Queen is lying in state at Westminster Hall and continues to draw an ever-expanding queue of people waiting to see her coffin on display. The state funeral on Monday will mark another unprecedented occasion for many and, as when the news of the Queen’s death initially broke, channels will once again cancel their normal programming schedule to cover the funeral. ITV, BBC and Sky News have all confirmed what viewers at home can expect on the day of the state funeral. Read on to find out more.

BBC

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the Queen’s state funeral across television, radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds. Across BBC One, Two and iPlayer, the special programme will be on air from 8am to 5pm with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two. For radio audiences, a special programme presented by Martha Kearney will capture the key events in London and Windsor. Coverage on BBC television will be led by Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Fergal Keane, David Dimbleby and Sophie Raworth. The two-minute silence during the state funeral service will be observed across all live stations. The hour-by-hour schedule of the day is as follows: 6am: BBC Breakfast 8am: The state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II 5pm: BBC news 5.50pm: BBC regional news 6.15pm: The One Show: Our Queen Remembered 6.50pm: Paddington 2 8.30pm: The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events Of The Day 10pm: BBC news and weather 11pm: BBC regional news

ITV

ITV’s coverage starts with a preview of the funeral on Good Morning Britain. It will then be followed by Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral, which will be hosted by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham and airs from 9.30am on Monday 19 September from Windsor Castle. ITV News will produce the broadcast with reporters leading coverage from key locations including Westminster Abbey, The Mall and Wellington Barracks. The special programme will guide viewers through the historic day, covering the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the mile-long military procession escorting the Queen through London, the Queen’s final journey to Windsor and the committal service at St George’s Chapel. Special guests, royal experts and commentators will be interviewed throughout the programming, providing reflections and analysis on the historic occasion. All of the day’s programming from 6am to midnight will be simulcast on all of ITV’s main channels and five digital channels and hub, marking the first time in ITV’s history that it has done so. Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral will be followed by the ITV regional news and an extended evening news programme. Moving into the evening, at 7.30pm, ITV will broadcast a documentary film, Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers, chronicling the events of the past 10 days from the Queen’s death to the state funeral. At 9pm, there will be a further special documentary programme, Queen Elizabeth II: The Final Farewell (w/t) focusing on the day’s events, narrated by ITV News’s James Mates. This will then be followed by an extended News At Ten presented by Tom Bradby.

The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Sky News

5am: Kay Burley at Westminster Abbey 9am: Anna Botting will take viewers through the funeral procession and service from Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am. Kamali Melbourne will be with crowds at Windsor and Gillian Taylor with crowds in London. 2pm: Dermot Murnaghan reporting live from Windsor Castle as the funeral procession concludes 7pm: Mark Austin live from Buckingham Palace 9pm: Daily round-up show of the day’s events 10pm: Anna Botting with the News At Ten live from Buckingham Palace

We’ll be sure to update this piece with other channels and their Monday 19 September TV schedules once they’ve been confirmed.

