Candice Carty-Williams’ debut novel, Queenie, has been a firm favourite with critics and fans alike ever since it first hit bookshelves back in 2019. For a long while, we’ve known that a TV adaptation is in the works (Carty-Williams told us so herself). We didn’t know where, or when, or how, but we knew that much. And that was enough, quite frankly… until now, that is. Because, finally, Queenie the TV series is no longer a twinkle in the author’s eye, but an actual greenlit series coming to Channel 4.

Here’s what you need to know. What’s the plot of Queenie? For the few people left out there who haven’t read the book (and really, who are you?), Carty-Williams’ tome tells the tale of Queenie Jenkins, a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman whose life starts to unravel when she takes a break from her long-term boyfriend.

Candice Carty Williams is bringing Queenie to Channel 4.

Dealing with her many questionable decisions and misadventures, the book offers up a furiously funny, endlessly moving, and – at times – quietly devastating take on millennial life. And one from an underrepresented perspective, too.

Queenie the TV series will be full of as much heart and soul as the lady herself

As Channel 4’s official synopsis puts it: “Queenie is about heartbreak and bad dates and worse sex. It’s about south London and the gentrification that’s chipping away at it and what it represents. It’s about race, identity, culture and the politics that shape you. It’s about the love of friends, the chaos of family and community and all the other varying relationships in-between, but especially the one with yourself. “Razor sharp, utterly honest, blisteringly funny, and achingly yet beautifully relatable, Queenie the TV series will be full of as much heart and soul as the lady herself. At its core it’s a story about a young Black woman’s values and the unrelenting trials and tribulations of life.”

Who will star in Queenie? Casting has yet to begin on Channel 4’s Queenie, but we will be sure to update you just as soon as we know more. What are people saying about Queenie? Carty-Williams, who will be writing and creating the series, says: “Being able to bring Queenie, her family, and of course the Corgis to the screen, is so exciting to me. And to do that with Channel 4, who has always set the tone for what television is about by pushing the boundaries of what we watch, is an added bonus. “It’s clear to me that Queenie, a character whose story came to me when I was battling my way through my own messy 20s, is still so relevant today, and it’s about time that a show like this can explore why. To adapt and breathe new life into a story that has been talked about across the globe, and to bring Queenie, our problematic fave, to a whole new audience, is such a privilege.”

Elsewhere, Caroline Hollick, aka the head of Channel 4 drama, says: “Candice is the stand-out voice of her generation and has created an iconic character in Queenie whose honesty, vulnerability and sharp sense of humour shines an unflinching light on who we are today. “I’m so excited for this adaptation, and I’m in no doubt that both Queenie and Candice are going to take Channel 4 by storm!” When can we watch Queenie? As mentioned already, Queenie has only just been greenlit, which leads us to believe that we won’t be able to watch it until the latter end of 2022 at the very earliest. Still, though, we’re very excited already, and we will 100% be lapping up every single detail released about this guaranteed TV gem in the meantime. Watch this space for more details.

