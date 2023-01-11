Abbott Elementary fans were over the moon when the wickedly talented Quinta Brunson won the best musical or comedy actress award – especially as her speech was the stuff that viral memes are made of. “Wow, let me get myself together,” she said, pulling out her phone to read her acceptance speech like any good millennial would. Glancing at the screen, Brunson added distractedly: “OK, let me just skip past my family text messaging…”

It was a truly gorgeous speech, particularly as Brunson – who created the hit comedy series, as well as stars in it as Janine Teagues – absolutely refused to downplay her own success. “I have to say thank you to to Disney, 20th Century, Warner Brothers, thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia,” she said. “It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would’ve. But let’s be real, I did imagine it, that’s why I sold it to you.”

Brunson also made sure to pile praise upon her co-producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, “who are just incredible and just support my vision,” she said. “It’s just worth everything to be able to have two people support you like that.” “They’re very white men and they just be like, OK, Quinta!’” she added jokingly. “So they let me get away with a lot, and it really works out.”

Brunson went on to recognise her Abbott Elementary costars, and made sure to congratulate Tyler James Williams’ win for best supporting TV actor, too. “I love you guys so much and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for having you,” she said. “I can’t believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight and I’m just so happy to be here with you all.”

Perhaps the best bit of the entire speech, though, was her perfectly pitched joke, which she dropped into the mix amid her homage to the power of good comedy. “Comedy brings people together. Comedy gives us all the same laugh… hey, Brad Pitt!” she quipped. We love to see it.

