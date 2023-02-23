Perhaps best known for his starring role as Jack Bauer in 24, Kiefer Sutherland is the sort of award-winning actor that we’ve come to associate with pulse-pounding drama. Now, Sutherland – whose recent credits include The First Lady and Designated Survivor – is returning to the world of episodic thrillers in a new series. This time, though, he’s taking on the role of someone who finds himself caught in the ice-cold grip of… Well, is it paranoia? Or something much worse? Here’s what you need to know about Rabbit Hole. What’s the plot of Rabbit Hole? At the centre of this twisted tale is John Weir, a self-avowed master of corporate espionage. Obviously.

When a mission goes unexpectedly wrong, Weir accidentally stumbles across a dangerous plot by powerful forces – one which sees them mining data and using it to control populations. And, in the process, silently destroy the concept of democracy… all without anyone ever realising that their rights have been stripped away. “The enemy is everywhere, but he can’t be seen,” reveals Charles Dance’s inscrutable character, Dr Ben Wilson, in the trailer. “So what’s it going to be? Are you going to be heroic and difficult? Or are you going to be sensible and help us save the world?” Watch the trailer for Rabbit Hole below:

“No one’s ever succeeded in toppling a democracy as ours. But a country rife with anger and division… is a job already half done?” So far, so frighteningly close to reality. But, as we’ve come to expect from shadowy forces of evil, Weir’s newfound enemies don’t exactly let him escape scot-free with this intel. Instead, they frame him for murder and force him to go on the run.

Over time, Weir becomes increasingly paranoid (which, to be fair, makes sense: this is, after all, a man who deals in mistrust and deception for a living). He needs to, though, put his faith in an unlikely group of allies if he ever hopes to outwit an enemy with deep ties to his past. “I can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not,” he says at one point – and herein lies the crux of the tale. Because, in a world where nothing is as it seems (and no one can be trusted), Weir must navigate a world of surveillance, misinformation and manipulation to uncover the man at the centre of this twisty, turny plot. Will he be able to stop him before it’s too late? Or, rather, before he comes to the end of his eight-episode run? Who stars in Rabbit Hole? Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance are joined by a stellar cast: think Meta Golding (Empire) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (Mare Of Easttown) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang (Succession) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (The English) as The Intern, and Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) as Valence.

Rabbit Hole sounds like the sort of show that promises twists and turns aplenty.

What are people saying about Rabbit Hole? Speaking to EW about the series, Sutherland says: “To have the opportunity to play a character whose entire essence is founded in being in control, only to have that stripped away, and then thrust into a world where up is down, left is right, etc., was very exciting to me. “Also, to have the opportunity to work with [co-creators] John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who I have so much respect for as directors and writers, made this one of the easier decisions I’ve had to make.” When and where can we watch Rabbit Hole? The first two episodes of Rabbit Hole will drop on Monday 27 March via Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes will air weekly on Mondays. Will you be watching?

