“We’ve got more villains in our game than you’ve got in yours,” warns a senior Met police detective on secretly recorded tapes that are being aired for the first time tomorrow night in the BBC Two documentary Bent Coppers: Crossing the Line of Duty.

Hailed as the real life story that inspired Jed Mercurio’s hit police drama, Line of Duty, the three-part series explores corruption within the Metropolitan Police force in the 60s and 70s, prompting the formation of its first anti-corruption unit, A10.

Parallels with the fictional AC-12 team are obvious, but the true story really is as wild as the show.