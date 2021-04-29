Back in 2000, we all fell head-over-heels for Julia Roberts’ addictive (and Academy Award-winning) melodrama, which brought the incredible true story of Erin Brockovich to the silver screen. The very same Erin Brockovich who was dismissed by all those around her as a brassy single mum. The very same Erin Brockovich who, as we all know, transcended her surroundings, got herself a job as a law clerk, and subsequently brought a small town to its feet… and a huge company to its knees. It should come as little surprise, then, to learn that the ever-inspiring Brockovich has inspired a new Disney+ series.

Here’s what you need to know about Rebel. What’s the plot of Rebel? As per Disney’s official synopsis, Rebel is inspired by the life of Brockovich’s life today. “Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree,” it reads. “She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. And when Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.” Is there a trailer for Rebel? You can watch the full-length trailer for Rebel below:

Who stars in Rebel? The series stars the indomitable Katey Sagal as Rebel, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke and Andy Garcia as Cruz. It’s a stellar cast, there’s no doubt about it. However, some fans of the original Erin Brockovich movie may be sad to learn that neither Roberts nor Albert Finney are due to reprise their roles.

Julia Roberts previously brought Erin Brokovich to life in the 2000 movie.

What are people saying about Rebel?

Krista Vernoff, who has worked on such shows as Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, is the executive producer of Rebel – and she is fully behind its tale of courage and self-empowerment. “The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description,” she explains in an interview with Entertainment Focus. “Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honour to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her.”

Brockovich, meanwhile, adds: “Rebel is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series.” When will Rebel be available to stream on Disney+? Rebel will premiere exclusively via Disney+ on Friday 28 May. Will you be watching?

