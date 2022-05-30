We’re used to gritty thrillers and dramas galore when it comes to the BBC schedule but very rarely do we have a horror series to sink our teeth into. While BBC Three recently graced us with cruise ship slasher Wrecked and we have upcoming The Baby on Sky to satiate our appetite for the genre, it looks like the BBC and Netflix have teamed up to give us a new series of chilling proportions.

Red Rose examines teenage relationships and attitudes towards our online lives (relatable, right?) but also – quite like the recent true crime Netflix documentary Cyber Hell – explores the dangerous consequences that comes from the dark web. While the new drama follows a group of teens, we can assure you that this show looks anything but a light-hearted teenage drama. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Red Rose.

What is the plot of Red Rose? Red Rose is described as “an original horror series” and will explore the “intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives”. As the synopsis reads: “Set in the long hot summer following GCSEs, our heroes’ friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands. The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. “Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller.” The new series is co-directed by Ramon Salazar, whose credits include the highly successful Spanish language Netflix thriller Elite, so we’re confident that this show will keep us guessing (and hooked) up to the very last moment.

BBC's Red Rose: Isis Hainsworth stars as Rochelle.

Who stars in Red Rose? The cast of Red Rose is jam-packed with rising talent and we couldn’t be happier to see some new faces taking the helm of this exciting new BBC drama. The cast includes Amelia Clarkson (The Last Kingdom), Isis Hainsworth (Metal Lords), Ali Khan (Halo), Ellis Howard (Home) and Ashna Rabheru (Sex Education) plus celebrated actors Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl, The Terror), Natalie Gavin (Ali & Ava, Gentleman Jack) and Samuel Anderson (Landscapers, Doctor Who). Exciting newcomers who are making their television debuts include Harry Redding, currently playing Jem Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird in the West End and Laurence Olivier Bursary-winner Natalie Blair.

BBC's Red Rose: Taz (Ali Khan); Jaya (Ashna Rabheru), Ashley (Natalie Blair); Wren (Amelia Clarkson); Antony (Ellis Howard); Noah (Harry Redding).

The new series is being produced by Eleven, the same multi-award-winning company behind Netflix’s Sex Education and 2014 Channel 4 thriller Glue. Alongside Salazar, Henry Blake (County Lines) and Lisa Siwe (The Bridge) will also be directing, with Camilla Bray as producer. The cast has also been brought together by Kharmel Cochrane, who cast Alex Garland’s film Men, Robert Eggers’ The Northman and, most recently, Channel 4’s Hullraisers.

BBC's Red Rose: Harry Redding stars as Noah and Amelia Clarkson as Wren.

What has been said about Red Rose? Creators Michael and Paul Clarkson (The Haunting Of Bly Manor) say: “We are thrilled with the talented cast that we’ve assembled in Red Rose. They have so brilliantly captured the spirit of the North with their nuanced, devastating and hilarious performances. We can’t wait for the rest of the world to fall in love with them, just as we have. They’re doing Bolton – and us – proud.” Joel Wilson, executive producer for Eleven, says: “Working with Kharmel Cochrane to find our wonderful cast was a joy. She has a genius for finding undiscovered actors and making truly inspired choices. With Red Rose, Kharmel has surpassed herself. Every one of our cast members is brilliant and we feel honoured to be working with them.” Nawfal Faizullah, executive producer for the BBC, says: “We are delighted that Michael and Paul’s fantastic scripts have attracted such a brilliant cast of rising stars, and we’re sure audiences will love this gang of misfits as they fight to survive Red Rose.”

When and where will Red Rose be available to watch? Filming has now completed in Bolton for the series but a release date is still yet to be confirmed. We do know, though, that Red Rose will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix across the world. Watch this space for updates.

