When Bridgerton first landed on Christmas Day 2020, it was a glorious moment for period drama fans everywhere. The romantic drama soon became all anyone was talking about, not least because of the transfixing on-screen tension between the series leads, Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset).

And while we loved the second season of the Netflix series, there was one very notable absence: Simon, the Duke of Hastings. It’s safe to say that the previous series lead captured the hearts of many, transforming the actor into an overnight sensation, icon and every woman’s blueprint for the ideal man. But while we’d received word that Page’s presence would be felt in the second season, Page has now revealed that he will definitely not be returning. In a new interview with Variety, he ultimately said that the Netflix series is no longer on his radar, both as an actor and as a fan.

Bridgerton: Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne

He expressed no qualms over discussions of his character being recast, saying: “They’re free to do as they like.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on Bridgerton] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of season one. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” He went on to reflect on the brilliant time he had playing Simon and explained how his “Regency fuckboy” arc as a character is complete. He explained: “We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific. “He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

Regé-Jean Page will next be on our screens in Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man.

And when asked whether he had tuned in to the second season of Bridgerton, Page simply said: “I haven’t caught up with it.” So it seems like Bridgerton is most definitely not on Page’s radar anymore. While we’re left to mourn the loss of a beloved character, we know that the future of the Netflix series – and the spin-offs – will keep us equally enthralled. We may not be seeing Page in period drama get-up anytime ever but he is starring in Netflix’s The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas. We’ll just have to get our Regé-Jean Page fix there.

