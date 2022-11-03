Are you counting down the days until ITV’s Riches hits our screens? Us too. The high-stakes drama sounds guaranteed to keep us enthralled from start to finish as it follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged and super-successful Richards family – whose world comes tumbling down around them following a death in the family. “With the sudden death of London-based business mogul Stephen Richards, his family are left in disarray at the return of his estranged American daughter and son,” reads the official synopsis. “The scene is set for a messy showdown with both factions of the family vying for control.”

To offer us an exclusive insight into the must-watch series, Jourdan Dunn, Brendan Coyle, Hermione Norris and CJ Beckford – each of whose characters plays an important role in Riches – shared their thoughts about what’s to come. Here’s what they had to say… JOURDAN DUNN IS DAVINA Best known for her modelling career, Riches is Dunn’s first major acting project – and she’s not just appearing as a cameo, either; she’s sinking her teeth into “a really meaty role”, and she couldn’t be more excited about it. “When I read the whole script I knew I had to be a part of this untold story,” she says, adding that “with both acting and modelling, I get to honour my inner child with play, art, storytelling, dress-up and beauty.”

Jourdan Dunn has landed her first major TV role as Davina in Riches.

Speaking about her character, Dunn explains: “Davina is fun-loving and harmless. However when her integrity is being questioned she will let everyone know what time it is!” The series is centred around a Black British beauty empire named Flair & Glory – a subject which, given Dunn’s career so far, is naturally very close to her heart. “For so long Black beauty has been neglected in the beauty world, which has forced us to step out and create our own products and own space. It’s empowering to see a growing force of Black female-owned businesses thriving and now big brands are finally listening and seeking advice from us. The importance of seeing an aisle full of Black premium beauty products reaffirms that Black beauty is worthy.”

Explaining why people need to add this show about “empowerment, generational wealth, and family” to their must-watch lists, Dunn says: “People need to watch this because it’s a refreshing story about a Black British family in the UK which has never been seen before. It is filled with high-stakes drama, Black opulence and empowerment. In my lifetime I’ve never seen anything like this on a UK screen HERMIONE NORRIS IS MAUREEN Norris has been a staple part of our TV diet ever since her breakout role as Karen Marsden in the comedy drama series Cold Feet, and now she’s set to star as Maureen in Riches. “Maureen is quite enigmatic and incredibly discreet,” she says. “She is the all-seeing eye. She is the height of discretion. She is the ever-present person of Flair & Glory. She knows everything that has gone on in the company since its beginning. She just knows everything that is going on everywhere.”

Hermione Norris stars as Maureen in Riches.

When considering which themes and story elements have been of particular interest to her, Norris notes: “Everyone has their own currency as an individual, and in this particular family money is a huge part of that and how that bends people out of shape. How it defines them. How they value themselves, how much they are worth, how much they are going to get. “They have probably had to lean on that rather than on themselves. It forces characters to confront themselves and who they are. Identity and relationships in a complex family.” BRENDAN COYLE IS GIDEON Coyle dominated our screens for years as the honourable Mr Bates in ITV’s Downton Abbey, but it seems that Gideon, his character in Riches, is a little less… well, a little less of a good guy.

“Gideon is the family lawyer, and he’s the executor of Stephen’s will,” Coyle explains. “He is a high-flying financial whizz. It is implied that he was Stephen’s right-hand man. He was a very loyal general for the financial building up of this empire. He appears ostensibly to be loyal, supporting Stephen and Simon and the inheritance of the company. “He is seemingly carrying out Stephen’s wishes but there’s something murky going on.”

Brendan Coyle will take on the role of shady lawyer, Gideon, in Riches.

Explaining why he was so interested in working on Riches, Coyle continues: “The themes that interest me about Riches are ambition, family factions, in-fighting, drive, wealth but also culture. Looking at the culture of a British Nigerian family having made all of this money. “It’s an extraordinary cast. I mean, there was Downton Abbey and now Riches – they’re two of the best teams I have played for.” He finishes: “I think first and foremost we are in the entertainment business and I think it is hugely entertaining. It looks amazing and I think it is just a fantastic cast that a lot of people wouldn’t have seen before. There’s a lot of breakthrough performances coming out of this.” CJ BECKFORD IS ANDRE Beckford is a British rising star on the stage and small screen, and now he’s lending his formidable talents to the cast of Riches as Andre. “Andre is Gideon’s assistant. He’s also a secret lover to… a few people. And basically, he’s the chief financial officer of Flair & Glory and he’s an ambitious person, very ambitious. He wants to work his way to the top,” he says.

CJ Beckford will star as Andre in ITV drama Riches.

And, promising us exactly what we’ve all been hoping for from this series, Beckford says that we can expect nothing but high-stakes drama from the show. “Drama – lots of drama! Lots of entertainment,” he says. “I think everyone has their stories that people can relate to. And ultimately, I just hope that people kind of enjoy it. Just enjoy something different on TV. Hopefully they can embrace this difference and tell as many people about it as possible.” Riches will premiere on ITVX in the United Kingdom this autumn.

