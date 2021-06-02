When we first learned that the BBC had teamed up with Jo Bloom for an adaptation of hr bestselling book, Ridley Road, we knew it was going to be must-watch TV. We knew it. We don’t have long to wait until it hits our screens, of course: the anti-fascist thriller series will premiere later this year. If you’re already desperate for your first look at Ridley Road, though, you’re in luck, as Stylist is excited to exclusively debut three new stills from the must-watch drama.

For those who have yet to read the novel, Ridley Road tells the story of a young Jewish woman, Vivien Epstein (who is played by Agnes O’Casey, in her first television role). “Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition of Jewish men who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain, Ridley Road sees Vivien leaving her comfortable life in Manchester and starting to work with them,” explains the BBC’s official synopsis.

Agnes O’Casey plays Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish woman from Manchester who follows her heart to London and joins the fight against fascism, risking everything for her beliefs and the man she loves.

It continues: “When she realises that Jack, her missing boyfriend (played by Tom Varey) has been badly injured, Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London. “And, as Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation, both her courage and loyalties are challenged.” As that overwhelming sense of tension and violent unrest begins to escalate, one has to wonder: can her love for Jack survive?

Tom Varey plays Jack Morris, the love of Vivien’s life and staunch member of anti-fascist movement the 62 Group.

Over the course of four adrenaline-fuelled episodes, showrunner Sarah Solemani promises that BBC One’s Ridley Road is set to remind us whole-heartedly that “it is the unlikely heroes whose stories are now worth telling.” The actor and writer, who undertook extensive research into the period, says: “Britain’s relationship with fascism is closer and more alive than we like to think. Luckily, so is our rich heritage of fighting it. “Jo Bloom’s gripping book revealed a darker side of 60s London and the staggering contribution the Jewish community made in the battle against racism.”

Solemani adds: “I am thrilled to be working with RED and the BBC to bring this little-known slice of British history to the screen.” You can watch the series – which also stars Rory Kinnear, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Eddie Marsan, Tamzin Outhwaite, Samantha Siro, and Rita Tushingha – when it premieres on BBC One later this year. Will you be tuning in?

