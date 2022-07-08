Cast your mind back to August 2021 and there was one series that had everyone talking in the kind of way that only a classic BBC crime drama can. Vigil not only brought us another instalment of Suranne Jones’ stellar acting talents, but it also brought new meaning to the term ‘close quarters’ as the submarine-based drama seemed to grow tenser by the episode. A major part of the BBC drama’s success was its setting: underwater, no way out, confined and intoxicatingly claustrophobic. Who knew a submarine would be the ideal setting for a crime thriller?

Well, it seems as though enclosed water-based settings are the latest trend as Rig 45: Murder At Sea, with an isolated oil rig as the primary focus, is the latest thriller to air on More4 tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is the plot of Rig 45: Murder At Sea? This riveting Swedish thriller comes from Walter Presents, the network that’s available via Channel 4, More 4 and All4. It’s known for its gritty foreign-language TV series, and trust us, they rarely miss a beat when it comes to producing some of the best dramas. This time round, Rig 45: Murder At Sea takes place in the North Sea and it really is the stuff of nightmares. A damage regulator is sent out to Rig 45 two days before Christmas to investigate a fatal accident. But when the rig is hit by a hurricane and all forms of communication to the mainland are cut off, the crew realises that the accident is in fact a murder. They’re trapped on an isolated oil rig with an unknown killer on the prowl, so the real questions are: who will make it out alive and can they trap the killer in time?

Who stars in Rig 45: Murder At Sea? The cast is full of excellent acting talent, and not just from Sweden. It includes Catherine Walker (Northanger Abbey), Jakob Oftebro (1864) and even Gary Lewis (Vigil). Also in the cast are David Dencik (The Chestnut Man), Lisa Henni (Easy Money), Björn Bengtsson (The Last Kingdom), Søren Malling (Borgen), Conor Mullen (Rough Diamond), Joi Johannsson (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga), Judith Roddy (Derry Girls) and Ona Kamu.

Is there a trailer for Rig 45: Murder At Sea? There most certainly is and, if you weren’t already planning on tuning into the series on More4, the suspenseful trailer will defintiely convince you otherwise. Watch it for yourself here:

When and where will Rig 45: Murder At Sea be available to watch? Rig 45: Murder At Sea is airing on More4 tonight at 9pm and all episodes are available to stream on All4 now.

