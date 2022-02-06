Apple TV+ is certainly pulling out all the stops for its latest original series, Roar. Based on a book of short stories by PS, I Love You author Cecelia Ahern, the new feminist anthology series boasts a star-studded line-up both on and off the screen, with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo leading the cast. In short, it’s everything we love here at Stylist – so when we heard that Apple had finally confirmed when the show would be hitting our screens, we were very excited. Keep reading to check out everything we know about the series so far, from the unbelievable cast list to the show’s exciting premise.

What is Roar about?

Described as a series of “darkly comic feminist fables,” Roar is a collection of eight half-hour “genre-bending” episodes that explore womanhood in all its forms. Indeed, as the show’s official description reads: “Roar offers an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.

“Featuring a blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.” The synopsis for Ahern’s original book can reveal some further information: “A story for every woman. A story for every moment. Whether you want to laugh, to be moved, to love, to feel less guilt, to cry, to be comforted, to ROAR. There is a story for you.”

Cynthia Erivo in Apple TV+'s Roar.

Who stars in Roar? Apple TV+ wasn’t exaggerating when it described this series as “star-studded”. Alongside Kidman and Erivo, the series also stars Alison Brie (GLOW), Issa Rae (Insecure), Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW). Meera Syal (The Split), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and Kara Hayward (To The Stars) will also feature. Who is behind Roar? Roar is the first series to come from a deal Apple TV+ did with Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who brought the award-winning series GLOW to Netflix.

Alongside creating the show, the pair will also serve as co-showrunners, alongside a slew of talented executive producers including Kidman and Ahern.

Merritt Wever in Apple TV+'s Roar.

Is there a trailer for Roar? Not yet, but we do have some first-look images of the cast in action, which you can see throughout this article. Where and when will Roar be released? Roar will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday 15 April. We’ll update this space with the latest news about Apple TV+’s Roar as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.

