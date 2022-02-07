Rose Matafeo exclusive: the creator of Starstruck on the return of her brilliant millennial romcom

The show, that Auckland-born Matafeo co-wrote with good friend writer Alice Snedden, sees Rose’s character, Jessie, meet famous actor Tom (Nikesh Patel) in a nightclub toilet, with the pair accidentally embarking on a Notting Hill-esque relationship (but in 2022, and much funnier).

Series two picks up moments after the cliffhanger of the first series, on the top deck of a bus, after Jessie has decided not to move back to New Zealand as planned and see what might happen if she gives a relationship with Tom a go. With the charm, wit and – dare we say – authenticity that we loved in series one, it brilliantly explores what really happens after you’ve met ‘The One’ and we see Jessie grapple with the reality of dating someone properly famous, commitment issues, unemployment and an ex who can’t keep away.