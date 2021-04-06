What’s the plot of Rules of the Game?

The show opens with the introduction of Maya, a new HR director who’s intent on dismantling the “old-fashioned lad culture” within the company. As she begins investigating historic cases of misconduct in the organisation, she’s met with resistance from the boss, Sam, who refutes the suggestion of institutional bias against women because “that was all in the past, and things are different now that she’s in charge”

But, the drama really gets going when one morning, Sam arrives at work and is met with a dead body in the office reception.

As the story unravels, hard-headed Sam is forced to “reckon with not only the murky behaviour in the present, but murderous secrets from the past as well.”