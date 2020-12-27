We know that drag can’t make everything bad go away, but a big dose of colour, glitter and camp sure can help. And if there’s one TV show that’s going to help us chase away the January blues, we’d put all our money on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In case you’re in need of a reminder, season two of the UK spin-off is just around the corner. To date, the queens have all been confirmed, and a fierce line-up of celebrity judges is slowly being revealed, which includes the likes of Lorraine Kelly, Sheridan Smith, Elizabeth Hurley, MNEK and Jourdan Dunn.