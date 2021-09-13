After the legacy that UK Hun? left us, since series two finished last autumn, we honestly haven’t been able to stop thinking about when the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will hit our screens again.

From listening to RuPaul’s infamous roasts (we’re still not over H&M gate) to watching the contestants rewrite entertainment as we know it (Rat’s the Rusical was a sight to behold), nothing makes us smile more than a fresh series of Drag Race.

Luckily for us, we’ll soon be grinning like a Cheshire cat as Drag Race UK season three is launching later this month.