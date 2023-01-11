Ryan Murphy has brought us some seriously brilliant TV shows over the years – from Glee, to American Horror Story, to Pose, to his most recent smash-hit, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

It makes sense, then, that he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Rather than take the time to talk about himself, though, he made sure to use the moment to shine the spotlight on his colleagues – particularly MJ Rodriguez, who made history last year when she became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe.

“A year ago, the Golden Globes weren’t televised, but the show did go on,” he said. “And I was so thrilled when it was announced that MJ Rodriguez, from my show, Pose, had been awarded Best Actress in a Drama Series.

“In doing so, MJ from Newark, New Jersey, became the first trans actress ever to win a Golden Globe. And I thought, ‘Wow, how I would have loved for MJ to be on this stage getting the standing ovation she deserved for making history.”