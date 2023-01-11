MJ Rodriguez made history last year as the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe – but that ceremony never took place. Here’s how Ryan Murphy set things right.
Ryan Murphy has brought us some seriously brilliant TV shows over the years – from Glee, to American Horror Story, to Pose, to his most recent smash-hit, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
It makes sense, then, that he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Rather than take the time to talk about himself, though, he made sure to use the moment to shine the spotlight on his colleagues – particularly MJ Rodriguez, who made history last year when she became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe.
“A year ago, the Golden Globes weren’t televised, but the show did go on,” he said. “And I was so thrilled when it was announced that MJ Rodriguez, from my show, Pose, had been awarded Best Actress in a Drama Series.
“In doing so, MJ from Newark, New Jersey, became the first trans actress ever to win a Golden Globe. And I thought, ‘Wow, how I would have loved for MJ to be on this stage getting the standing ovation she deserved for making history.”
Murphy continued: “I’m thrilled to say that MJ is one of my guests tonight. She’s here at my table.
“So, MJ, please stand up – and let’s give her the ovation that she deserves.”
Watch the gorgeous moment for yourself below:
Murphy also shone a spotlight on Matt Bomer, Niecy Nash, Billy Porter and a host of other LGBTQ+ actors he has worked with over the years, noting: “I have dedicated most of my lifetime achievement speech here tonight to these wonderful actors I worked with to make a point of hope and progress.
“When I was a young person at home in the 70s watching The Carol Burnett Show, I never, ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show.”
“It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid,” Murphy continued. “In fact, all over the world then, and now. And I have one word for you: Florida.
“You are often told you will never become anything, you have to hide your light to survive. But for those kids watching, tonight I offer up MJ and Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility.”
Powerfully, he finished: “There is a way forward. Use them as your north stars. For 25 years, that’s all I’ve ever tried to do here.
“My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I long to see but never did in pop culture.”
It’s a staunch reminder that strong people don’t put others down: they lift them up.
All hail Ryan Murphy!
