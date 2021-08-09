By this point, everyone knows that Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as the iconic Samantha Jones in the upcoming Sex And The City reboot. We still don’t know, however, exactly how And Just Like That writers are planning to deal with her absence – which, considering she earned five Emmy nominations for her portrayal of the character, is going to be felt hard by all those who loved the original show.

Now, a new TikTok video has sent the world into a frenzy, because it seemingly confirms one big fan theory that’s been circling the internet: that Samantha will be killed off in the reboot.

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) – are set to return for a “limited series reboot” of Sex And The City. Kim Cattrall (Samantha), though, will not be joining them.

The footage, which has obviously gone viral, shows a crowd of extras standing in the streets of New York. And every single one of them, as TikTok user Evan Kline points out, is dressed head to toe in black. “I was walking down the street in New York City and saw a huge crowd and realised they were filming for Sex And The City,” they explain. “But everyone was wearing all black. Is it for Samantha’s funeral.” Check it out:

It’s certainly given us food for thought, especially considering the fact that Sarah Jessica Parker – who will be returning as Carrie Bradshaw – recently spoke up about Samantha… albeit in past tense. Responding to one fan’s comment on Instagram, which read “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” Parker replied: “We will too. We loved her so.”

Throw in SJP’s previous hints about Covid-19 playing a big part in the show’s upcoming storyline and… well, you have a recipe for a much-loved character being bumped off in an all-too-believable manner. “The “[coronavirus pandemic will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” explained the actor. “And how has [Covid-19] changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

How will the Sex And The City revival deal with Samantha’s absence?

Of course, it’s worth remembering that absolutely nothing is confirmed at this point – save for the fact, of course, that Cattrall won’t be part of And Just Like That’s magic. Indeed, maybe everyone’s actually wearing black to mourn Carrie and Big’s rumoured divorce? All we know is this: the revival will “follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” We guess we’ll just have to wait for the series to hit our TV screens to find out what’s what, eh?

