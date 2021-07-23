Earlier this year, it was announced that Sanditon would be returning for a second and a third season. It came as surprising but welcome news to fans, who were disappointed when the ITV series was cancelled in 2019 after the first season. Based on Jane Austen’s incomplete manuscript of the same name, Sanditon tells the tale of Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), an unconventional heroine who moves away from her countryside hometown to a seaside resort. Due to the unfinished nature of the novel (Austen completed only eleven chapters), director and screenwriter Andrew Davies was forced to develop the characters and complete the story. And that story will continue in the new seasons…

It’s just been announced that the new series will pick up the action nine months after the season one finale, and it will feature characters familiar and new. What will happen in Sanditon season 2? Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort of Sanditon and soon attracts the attention of two new men. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love… but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before? The Parkers are back, as Tom (Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. The army arrives to make Sanditon their new base and bring with them potential new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents.

Sanditon is returning for a second season with familiar and new characters.

What new characters are joining Sanditon season 2? New characters this season include Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Industry), a mysterious resident with a complex family history, who is in stark contrast to self-assured war hero Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones, Grace), his rival for Charlotte’s affections. We also meet Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham, Outlander), who comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream. Alison is soon acquainted with the handsome and charming Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays, Still So Awkward).

Other intriguing newcomers include Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake, Normal People), a courageous character (if a little rough around the edges), and the striking and flamboyant Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos, Versailles), a Byronic artist who arrives to paint portraits of Sanditon’s fashionable and wealthy residents. When will Sanditon season 2 be released? Filming has just started, so we’ll likely meet these new characters in 2022.

