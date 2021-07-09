And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker shares behind-the-scenes photos of episode one
- Hollie Richardson
Sarah Jessica Parker just shared details about what is happening behind the scenes while filming the first episode of And Just Like That…
The new Sex And The City series is finally happening. Yep, filming for And Just Like That… has started in New York. Last month, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a reunion photograph with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon (but, sadly, no Kim Cattrall). SJP also teased a glimpse of the first table read, which got fans very, very excited.
And now, SJP has done it again, by sharing behind-the-scenes photos of episode one filming, and showing what a day in the life of being Carrie Bradshaw really looks like.
“Items. Must haves. Trailer/dressing room/tote bag haul,” Parker wrote in a caption alongside three photos. “In preparation for first day of shooting @justlikethatmax somewhere on the island of Manhattan. Tomorrow. Always bringing enough to share. Not pictured, deodorant. X, SJ.”
A photo of the script of episode one, written by original show writer Patrick King Stewart, revealed that it’s titled Hello It’s Me. The books that SJP packed to keep her going through filming were: Happy All The Time by Laurie Colwin, Crying In H Mart by Michelle Zauner and Mayflies by Andrew O’Hagan. Other SJP filming essentials included a Sundree Cooling Facial Globe and plentiful packets of Long Chips.
In another Instagram post previously shared by Parker, she described her nerves over filming the new series as being a “wonderful jumble”. Stepping back into the designer shoes of Carrie, her iconic character will rejoin Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York to “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”
“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” Parker said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”
Clearly, SJP is just as excited – if not, more! – than the fans, and we’re thankful that she’s sharing the ups and downs along the way of the SATC journey.
