In another Instagram post previously shared by Parker, she described her nerves over filming the new series as being a “wonderful jumble”. Stepping back into the designer shoes of Carrie, her iconic character will rejoin Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York to “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” Parker said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

Clearly, SJP is just as excited – if not, more! – than the fans, and we’re thankful that she’s sharing the ups and downs along the way of the SATC journey.