Right now, we’re very excited about Jessica Chastain starring as one-fifth of the all-female spy team in the upcoming kick-ass movie The 365. And we’ve just learned of another very exciting project that the Golden Globe-winning actor has signed onto. Taking her talent to the smaller screen, Chastain is taking on the lead role in HBO’s adaptation of Scenes From a Marriage, which was originally created in Sweden in 1973. Here’s everything we know about the mini-series so far.

What is Scenes From a Marriage about? Scenes From a Marriage will be a modern take of the 1973 Norwegian series written and directed by Ingmar Bergman, and starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. The original story followed the disintegration of the marriage between Marianne, a family lawyer specialising in divorce, and Johan, spanning a period of 10 years. Variety reports that the reboot will “re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple”.

The original Scenes From a Marriage starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson.

Who stars in Scenes From a Marriage? Chastain has just replaced Michelle Williams in the lead female role. As per Entertainment Weekly, Williams can no longer continue with the project because of schedule conflicts. Oscar Isaac, who Chastain starred alongside in A Most Violent Year, will play the lead male role. Who is creating Scenes From a Marriage? The HBO adaptation will be written, directed, and executive produced by The Affair co-creator Hagai Levi. Chastain is also joining Isaac in an executive producing role, alongside Levi, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Bergman’s son Daniel, and Blair Breard.

You may also like Jessica Chastain is casting a ‘Bond Boy’ for her new movie, and here are our suggestions

When will Scenes From a Marriage be out? Sorry to break the bad news but filming hasn’t even started yet and it looks like the pandemic will likely cause a delay. We’ll keep you updated with new details as they are released.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy