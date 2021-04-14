Serena Williams has a new documentary series in the works with Amazon Studios
Amy Beecham
Tennis icon Serena Williams has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios for a docuseries about her life on and off the court.
From Beyoncé’s Homecoming to Gaga: Five Foot Two, we can’t help but love a celebrity docuseries. And now, Serena Williams is getting the behind-the-scenes treatment.
The tennis icon and 23-time Grand Slam champion has signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Studios for a docuseries about her life on and off the court.
It is as yet untitled but the series, which will follow her personal and professional life, is already in the works.
“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams, about the project.
Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, spoke of how Serena “has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.”
“Her greatness on and off the court solidifies her as one of the most iconic names and faces in the world,” the studio added.
Outside of her tennis career, Serena runs multiple business ventures, and is deeply committed to philanthropic causes, which we’re sure will be spotlighted in the series.
In 2018, she starred in HBO’s docuseries Being Serena, which followed her historic Grand Slam victory whilst eight weeks pregnant and the arrival of her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Sadly, there are no trailers yet and we don’t know yet when this new series is coming to our screens. But we know that when it does arrive, it’s sure to be inspiring and empowering AF.
Image: Getty