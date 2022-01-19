What is the plot of Severance?

Workplace dramas may not seem like the most enthralling thing to watch – when you’ve clocked out for the day, the last thing you want to escape into is a series about work, right? But trust us, you’ll want to stick Severance at the top of your watchlist.

The synopsis reads: “Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.”

The daring “severance procedure” quite literally severs the ties between work and personal life for the workers of Lumon Industries. It’s an intriguing concept and one we’re sure will result in an addictive series that will be full of mystery, drama and uncovered truths.