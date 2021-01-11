For a very, very, very long time now, Sex And The City fans have been teased with tantalising rumours of a TV reboot.

And now, at long last, those rumours have been confirmed.

Found yourself doing a Carrie Bradshaw and can’t help but wonder what the new SATC series will be like?

Well, don’t worry: here’s what you need to know about HBO’s And Just Like That.

What’s the plot of And Just Like That?

The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an HBO Max news release.