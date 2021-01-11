The rebooted Sex And The City, which will star three of the HBO show’s original cast members, will be called And Just Like That…
For a very, very, very long time now, Sex And The City fans have been teased with tantalising rumours of a TV reboot.
And now, at long last, those rumours have been confirmed.
Found yourself doing a Carrie Bradshaw and can’t help but wonder what the new SATC series will be like?
Well, don’t worry: here’s what you need to know about HBO’s And Just Like That.
What’s the plot of And Just Like That?
The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an HBO Max news release.
Is there a trailer for And Just Like That?
The show doesn’t have a trailer just yet, but Sarah Jessica Parker announced the new series via a teaser video of iconic New York City locations and sounds to Instagram on Sunday 10 January.
“I couldn’t help but wonder … where are they now?” she captioned it.
Check it out:
Who stars in the cast of And Just Like That?
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be reprising their roles from the original Sex And The City series.
What, no Samantha?
Noticeably missing from the production is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the series that ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004.
This should come as little surprise to fans of the show, though, as Cattrall vowed in July 2019 that she would “never” appear in another SATC movie or series.
“Never,” she said. “It’s a no from me.”
How many episodes of And Just Like That will there be?
The new series will be comprised of 10 episodes, each of which will clock in at about 30 minutes long.
When will And Just Like That be available to stream?
It will be a wee while before we’re able to watch the SATC reboot, as production isn’t scheduled to begin in New York until the “late spring” of 2021, according to the release.
No date has been given for streaming.
