Now, in a new interview, SJP has unveiled a few more details about the series. And, yes, you better believe that Covid-19 will be be featured in the story.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the project, SJP explained that she’s still waiting to read the scripts from a writers room that (ignoring showrunner Michael Patrick King) is comprised entirely of women. “It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” she said of the show’s new writers, who will infuse the series with new “life experience, political world views and social world views.”

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) will not be appearing in SATC revival series, And Just Like That.

The actor also let slip that the “[coronavirus pandemic will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in.” And, dropping what many have interpreted as an almighty hint about the fate of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, SJP added: “And how has [Covid-19] changed relationships once friends disappear? “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

While Samantha will not be part of the revival series (the actor has said time and time again that she doesn’t want to work on any more SATC projects), SJP has suggested that she will not be replaced in any way. Instead, she says writers will incorporate New York City as the show’s “fourth character.”

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” added Parker. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? “I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

Of course, it will be a wee while before we’re able to watch the SATC reboot, as production on the 10-episode series isn’t scheduled to begin in New York until the “late spring” of 2021. Until then, though, we can’t help but wonder exactly how Covid-19 will play into the story – and what SJP meant exactly by the phrase “when friends disappear.” Hmm.

