And SJP has hinted that the coronavirus pandemic may be used to explain Samantha (aka Kim Cattrall)’s absence from SATC revival series, And Just Like That, too…
Just last month, we learned that the Sex And The City revival we’ve long been promised has finally been confirmed.
All about Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), HBO’s And Just Like That will follow them as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”
Now, in a new interview, SJP has unveiled a few more details about the series. And, yes, you better believe that Covid-19 will be be featured in the story.
Speaking to Vanity Fair about the project, SJP explained that she’s still waiting to read the scripts from a writers room that (ignoring showrunner Michael Patrick King) is comprised entirely of women.
“It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” she said of the show’s new writers, who will infuse the series with new “life experience, political world views and social world views.”
The actor also let slip that the “[coronavirus pandemic will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in.”
And, dropping what many have interpreted as an almighty hint about the fate of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, SJP added: “And how has [Covid-19] changed relationships once friends disappear?
“I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”
While Samantha will not be part of the revival series (the actor has said time and time again that she doesn’t want to work on any more SATC projects), SJP has suggested that she will not be replaced in any way.
Instead, she says writers will incorporate New York City as the show’s “fourth character.”
“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” added Parker.
“You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]?
“I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”
Of course, it will be a wee while before we’re able to watch the SATC reboot, as production on the 10-episode series isn’t scheduled to begin in New York until the “late spring” of 2021.
Until then, though, we can’t help but wonder exactly how Covid-19 will play into the story – and what SJP meant exactly by the phrase “when friends disappear.”
Hmm.
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.