The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.

Cattrall will not return for the new series, but Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will. It’s also been confirmed that many of the show’s major male characters – Mr Big, Steve, Harry, Anthony and Stanford – will also be back. And SJP has hinted that there will be a Covid-19 storyline.

Now, we’re just ready and impatiently waiting for the series to drop. Luckily, SJP just shared the photographs we needed. We finally have proof that the girls are back in town.