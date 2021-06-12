And Just Like That... SJP just gave us the Sex And The City reunion photo fans have been waiting for
- Hollie Richardson
Sarah Jessica Parker just confirmed that the Sex And The City reboot is finally in production, by sharing a photograph of the moment she reunited with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
Sex And The City fans have been in a bit of a tizzy since it was announced that a reboot, And Just Like That, is on its way. What will it be about? Will Kim Cattrall return? Is it going to be set in a pandemic world? Will Carrie and Big still be together?
These are the questions we needed answers to and, over recent months, we got some of them…
The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.
Cattrall will not return for the new series, but Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will. It’s also been confirmed that many of the show’s major male characters – Mr Big, Steve, Harry, Anthony and Stanford – will also be back. And SJP has hinted that there will be a Covid-19 storyline.
Now, we’re just ready and impatiently waiting for the series to drop. Luckily, SJP just shared the photographs we needed. We finally have proof that the girls are back in town.
“Together again,” she wrote alongside a photograph of herself, Davis and Nixon stood in front of the New York City skyline. “Read through our first episodes @justlikethatmax. Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae. X.”
Davis replied to the post, writing: “Love you forever and ever.” And Nixon shared the same photograph, captioning it: “Friendship never goes out of style.”
The exciting moment happened just hours after SJP posted a picture of the new script.
Revealing that she was feeling nervous, she wrote: “First table read @justlikethatmax. Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble. X, SJ.”
While it’s a relief to see the gang back together, we now have another big question: who are the new characters that SJP is praising so highly?
We might not find out that particular answer for a while. As production on the series has only just started, it’s likely that it won’t be finished and ready for broadcast until next year. But that’s a perfect excuse to watch all six seasons for a hundredth time… right?
