While we eagerly await details about season four of Netflix’s Sex Education, we do know that cast member Simone Ashley won’t be returning.
We last saw Sex Education on our screens back in September 2021, so it’s natural that the popular Netflix series may have flown under your radar. When it aired last year, we were all swept up in the teen angst of the series which had everything from sex and friendships to fertility and non-binary experiences.
It was a treat of a series to binge-watch, and ever since, we’ve been eagerly awaiting details about when it will return to our screens.
Sex Education season four was given the official go-ahead last September, which naturally sent Twitter into a frenzy. But unfortunately, that’s all we seem to have learned so far. We’re assuming the main cast will be returning, but many of our beloved favourites have gone on to appear in other great roles.
Asa Butterfield (Otis) has recently appeared in Netflix thriller Choose Or Die, Emma Mackey (Maeve) will be starring in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie opposite her doppelganger Margot Robbie.
Jemima Kirke (who starred in the latest season as formidable new principal Hope Haddon) is set to return to our screens in Sally Rooney’s BBC adaptation Conversations With Friends and Gillian Anderson (Jean Milburn), who has just signed a major Netflix deal, will be starring in Showtime’s The First Lady and has just released her own podcast. Talk about busy, right?
And, of course, Simone Ashley (who stars as Olivia in Sex Education) has been the woman of the moment in Netflix’s Bridgerton.
We’ve been thrilled to see how well Ashley (who stars as Kate Sharma in the Shonda Rhimes Netflix period drama) has been received on Bridgerton. But with her new role come new responsibilities, and it seems like the actor wants to devote her time to just one Netflix series.
Appearing on ITV talk show This Morning, the actor confirmed that she will not be returning to Sex Education. She said: “No … I get asked that all the time. No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.”
She is excited to “definitely” be returning for the third season of Bridgerton, though, and explained that she’s looking forward to seeing Kate in the next chapter of her life.
“She’s the head of the household now; she’s the viscountess and married to Anthony and it’s a year later at this point, so I’m very excited,” she added.
While we’re still not sure if this fourth season of Sex Education will be the last (or even when it’s coming to our screens), we do know that series regular Aimee Lou Wood recently said that she thinks it will come to an end sooner rather than later.
“It’s going to have to come to an end, which is sad, but also I feel like you should always leave them wanting more,” she said.
“Always end on a high instead of having people go: ‘I really wish they would stop.’”
Watch this space for updates.
