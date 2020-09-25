Cool but complex, and with very good hair, Jessa was a compelling character to watch in Lena Dunham’s hit millennial TV series, Girls.

She was of course perfectly played by Dunham’s IRL best friend, actor and artist Jemima Kirke – the transatlantic queen of indie cool.

Although Kirke has starred in independent films since Girls finished, we’ve missed her commanding presence on our screens.

So, we’re delighted to hear the news that she’s joined the cast of another hit show: Sex Education.