Sex Education: Girls star Jemima Kirke just joined the cast for season 3
- Hollie Richardson
Jemima Kirke, Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh have just joined the Sex Education season three cast. Here’s everything we know about their new characters.
Cool but complex, and with very good hair, Jessa was a compelling character to watch in Lena Dunham’s hit millennial TV series, Girls.
She was of course perfectly played by Dunham’s IRL best friend, actor and artist Jemima Kirke – the transatlantic queen of indie cool.
Although Kirke has starred in independent films since Girls finished, we’ve missed her commanding presence on our screens.
So, we’re delighted to hear the news that she’s joined the cast of another hit show: Sex Education.
The third season of the Netflix series is currently being filmed.
It will continue to follow the story of socially awkward Otis (Asa Butterfield), who is dealing with burgeoning sexuality, school life at Moordale Secondary and his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). Oh and then there’s everything that’s happening with Maeve (Emma Mackey), who he confessed his love to in season two.
Kirke is coming onboard as Hope, a former Moordale student who has returned to the school as a headmistress, determined to turn it back into the “pillar of excellence” it once was.
Singer Dua Saleh is also joining the cast with her acting debut, playing Cal –a nonbinary student who doesn’t appreciate Hope’s fresh vision.
Jason Isaacs (The OA, Harry Potter) will also star as Peter Groff – the more successful and arrogant older brother of former head teacher Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie), who has been putting him up since his separation.
So, the big question is: when will Sex Education season three be on our screens?
The last two seasons have premiered in January, so chances are we’ll be waiting until 2021 to watch it.
But you can always rewatch the previous two series on Netflix (why not?) and we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know about the third season.
