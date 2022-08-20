In 2015, Dan Levy entered our cultural consciousness as spoiled yet surprisingly kind-hearted David Rose, the flamboyant oldest child of the wealthy Rose family who suddenly lost their millions. Netflix’s Schitt’s Creek soon became one of the most beloved shows on our screens, praised for being a beacon for uplifting and positive LGBTQ* stories, of which Levy was at the centre. So, in good news for the show’s many fans, following the series’ finale in 2020, Levy is joining the cast of yet another Netflix smash-hit: Sex Education. Yes, you’ve read that right. Levy is about to go from “Ewww David” to “Yes, Sir” as he steps into the role of Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) US course tutor at her Ivy League college for season four.

You may also like Netflix’s Sex Education season 4: Ncuti Gatwa will be returning for the new series

From what we know so far, it seems season four will play out like so. Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam (Connor Ryan Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus. Exciting times indeed….

Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education

While many of the familiar faces we know and love will return, Levy brings with him some new members for the upcoming season, including Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education season four has begun filming

And with filming already underway, we won’t have to wait long to see the inevitable drama unfold. Sex Education series one, two and three are currently available to watch on Netflix.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy