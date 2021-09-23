Netflix’s Sex, Love And Goop is exactly the TV series you think it is

Gwyneth Paltrow is about to bring her Goop-approved sex lessons to Netflix – and just in time for Halloween, too.
Ah, Goop – so named because someone once told Gwyneth Paltrow that successful internet companies have double Os in their name, and she “wanted it to be a word that means nothing and could mean anything.”
When it was launched way back in 2008, of course, Goop was just a humble newsletter, full of Paltrow’s recommendations for tapas, workout routines, and recipes.
Since then, of course, it has birthed a Goop website, podcast, magazine, multitude of stores, a dizzying array of branded products and treatments, health summits, and The Goop Lab – a controversial docuseries all about (you guessed it) the sort of wellness topics that Goop aficionados are obsessed with.
Now, though, it seems Goop is about to enter yet another phase of its Pokemon-like evolution.
With that in mind, then, we have a question for all you Goop-getters out there: are you ready for Paltrow’s televised take on the good sex compendium?
Here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s Sex, Love And Goop.
What is Sex, Love And Goop all about?
Netflix has confirmed that this six-episode series from “Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team” is set to follow a group of “courageous couples” who, with the help of experts, learn lessons and methods to “enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.”
Or, as Paltrow puts it, “It’s a show about sex.”
Go figure, eh?
Is there a trailer for Sex, Love And Goop?
You can watch Sex, Love And Goop’s fleeting teaser trailer – in which those aforementioned “courageous couples” can be seen giggling nervously – below:
What has Gwyneth Paltrow said about Sex, Love And Goop?
Paltrow, who is acting as the show’s executive producer, has promised that “Sex, Love And Goop explores what it means to be truly intimate in a relationship: to express your deepest fears and desires and to accept those of your partners.”
“A continuation of Goop’s mission to help our audience pursue the ineffable power of their own potential, the show is a toolkit for finding more pleasure and connection in our romantic lives,” she continues.
“And it’s full of lessons I wish I’d learned years ago.”
When and where can we watch Sex, Love And Goop?
Sex, Love And Goop will be available to stream via Netflix from 21 October.
Will you be watching?
