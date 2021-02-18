As a result, there’s never been a more interesting time to delve into the world of sex and sexuality. And that’s where a new documentary series from Louis Theroux and Alice Levine comes in. Sex Odyssey, the upcoming Channel 4 docuseries from Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions, will see Levine explore whether there’s any such thing as “normal” when it comes to sex and sexuality in the 2020s.

Although Theroux won’t be appearing on-screen as part of the documentary, he will serve as executive producer on the three-part series, which will consider whether Britain is finally shaking off its old conventions on sex. To find out, the documentary will follow Levine as she travels around the country, immersing herself in the lives of “sexual adventurers” and meeting those “pushing the boundaries of sex, intimacy and relationships”. A press release for the series adds: “Alice will be invited into the nation’s bedrooms, challenging her own preconceptions and discovering what happens when the shackles of sexual conformity are abandoned.”

Although we don’t know much more about when the documentary will hit screens, it’s safe to say we’re excited to see Levine – who also happens to be a co-creator of the smash-hit podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno – take on this interesting topic. Speaking about the documentary after it was announced, Levine said she was honoured to be working with Theroux. “We are both fascinated by the contradictions of people’s lives – the strange and transgressive, next to the mundane and ordinary, in one person’s story,” she explained. “I hope that these films will be both warm and funny, surprising and sensitive. And if we can take the taboo out of talking about sex, that’s a huge bonus.”

This isn’t the first time Levine – who left her job as a presenter on BBC Radio 1 earlier this year – has presented her own documentary. Her 2019 film Sleeping With The Far Right, saw her spend a week living with British Nationalist Jack Sen and his family, in an attempt to understand where his far-right views came from. For now, however, we’re excited to see what Levine and Theroux get up to with Sex Odyssey – and we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for new updates as and when we get them.

