From the drama of Love Is Blind to the genre-defining popularity of Love Island, there are a lot of dating shows around these days. But no matter how many you’ve watched, nothing will prepare you for the unapologetic chaos that is Netflix’s newest dating show, Sexy Beasts. An unorthodox twist on the ‘blind date’ format, Sexy Beasts “takes looks completely out of the equation” by using “fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics” to transform its contestants into literal ‘beasts’ before sending them off on a series of dates to find ‘the one’.

Yep, it’s just as bonkers as it sounds. Check it out for yourself by watching the trailer below:

If you can get over the fact that one of the contestants is literally dressed as a bottlenose dolphin with a fin on their head, the concept of the show is, in some ways, kind of clever. Sure, the costumes are more than a little nightmarish, but the fact that the contestants will have to bypass their initial reactions to forge a connection definitely sounds like it’ll make for an intriguing watch. But that doesn’t stop the trailer from being one of the most ridiculous, whacky things we’ve watched all year – and if the reactions on Twitter are anything to go by, we’re not the only ones feeling a little confused right now.

“Me: I’m so sick of remakes, sequels, and spinoffs. God, why can’t anyone come up with some new and original material?! @netflix: Hold my beer,” read one response. While another simply added: “God help us all #sexybeasts” However, not everyone was so opposed to the idea – with some expressing their excitement at the sheer ridiculousness of it all.

“I am so excited for the memes that are going to come out of this show,” one tweet read. “Everyone is hyped for Love Island, but this is the show I’m watching this summer,” added another. While this isn’t the first time the Sexy Beasts format has made its way to TV – there was a series of the show on BBC Three back in 2014 – this latest iteration is certainly capturing people’s attention.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a whacky ride. And with Sexy Beasts set to hit Netflix on 21 July, you don’t have long to wait if you’re intrigued to learn more about the show. Who knows? It could end up being one of those so-bad-its-good hits we never saw coming. We’ll just have to wait and see.

