Last year, Pembroke College delivered a timely lecture on the importance of fantasy in times of crisis, and how slipping into a magical other-world can provide inspiration during moments of despair and personal difficulty. It makes sense, then, that Netflix is gearing up for the release of its eagerly anticipated TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow And Bone.

Jessie Mei Li leads the cast of Shadow And Bone as Alina Starkov

“Shadow And Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world,” author and executive producer Bardugo tells Entertainment Weekly. “Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England; repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It’s a story about the people who have been told how much they don’t matter proving how much they do. And it’s been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters.”

Here’s what you need to know about the must-watch TV series.

Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev in Shadow And Bone.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Shadow And Bone? Set in a war-torn world, Shadow And Bone is all about a lowly soldier and orphan named Alina Starkov. For many years, she’s dismissed as a quiet, sickly, and frail thing, of little importance to anyone. And so she’s as shocked as anyone when she suddenly unleashes an extraordinary power that could prove the key to setting her country free.

Danielle Galligan as lethal Heartrender and spy, Nina Zenik, and Calahan Skogman as witch hunter Matthias Helvar in Shadow And Bone.

“With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha,” promises the official synopsis. “But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. “There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa in Shadow And Bone.

You may also like New on Netflix: 29 truly brilliant films are coming to the streaming platform this year

Who stars in the cast of Netflix’s Shadow And Bone? In her newsletter to fans regarding the newly announced Netflix adaptation, Bardugo wrote: “We talked about how to bring more diversity into play early in the Shadow And Bone narrative. This is something the show can do better than I did. “That means some of the characters aren’t going to look the way they were described on the page – and that’s the way it should be.”

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, and Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker in Shadow And Bone.

As such, the talented Jessie Mei Li leads the cast of this epic series as Alina Starkov. Archie Renaux, meanwhile, plays Malyen Oretsev, Alina’s childhood best friend, a former soldier of the First Army and a gifted tracker. Freddy Carter appears as Kaz “Dirtyhands” Brekker, the current leader of the Dregs (one of several prominent gangs in the city of Ketterdam). Amita Suman is Inej Ghafa, a former acrobat turned spy. Kit Young is Jesper Fahey, an impulsive gambler and sharpshooter. And Ben Barnes? Well, he’s set to portray General Kirigan, the mysterious Grisha leader of the Second Army. Which means that, yes, you should absolutely keep an eye on him…

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/the Darkling in Shadow And Bone.

“We really lucked into somebody extraordinary to play this role because General Kirigan – he’s not immortal, but he is so powerful that he borders on immortal,” Bardugo tells EW. “Ben has this wonderful ageless quality that works beautifully.” Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Shadow And Bone? Netflix has yet to release a trailer for Shadow And Bone, but you can watch the enigmatic teaser below:

When is Shadow And Bone coming to Netflix? The eight-episode debut season of Shadow And Bone is due to premiere on Netflix on 23 April. Anyone else counting down the days already?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy