Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan lead the cast of Sharper. Here’s what you need to know about the exciting new grifter drama.
Is there anything better than an intense cat-and-mouse thriller? The Crown’s Benjamin Caron has joined forces with Apple TV+ for his triumphant feature debut, and Sharper – which boasts a star-studded ensemble and a razor-sharp script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka – ticks so many boxes.
Intrigued? Of course you are.
Let’s dive right into the ins and outs, then, of this twisty neo-noir thriller.
What’s Sharper about?
It’s hard to say anything about Sharper without giving too much away. What we will say, though, is this: Tom, a simple bookstore clerk in NYC, meets and falls for Sandra, a customer searching for the perfect literary gift.
So far, so romcom, right? Wrong, because the tenor of their new relationship changes entirely when she lets slip that she’s struggling with some money issues.
Tom volunteers to bail her out, but Sandra isn’t interested. When he offers her a substantial loan, though, she eventually agrees – thus perfectly setting up a non-linear story about a hyper-successful grifter, scams aplenty and the shadowy world of Manhattan billionaires.
Watch the trailer for Sharper below:
We told you it was twisted.
Who stars in Sharper?
There are some seriously big names involved in this project, including:
- Julianne Moore as Madeline
- Sebastian Stan as Max
- Justice Smith as Tom
- Briana Middleton as Sandra
- John Lithgow as Richard Hobbes
What are people saying about Sharper?
While it has divided critics, reviews are largely positive for this “slinky, slick caper”, which unfolds like a Glass Onion-style puzzle box “within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens”.
Meanwhile, the people at Apple TV+ have promised: “Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.”
When can we watch Sharper?
Sharper will become available for streaming via Apple TV+ on 17 February.
Images: Apple TV+
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
