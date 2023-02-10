Is there anything better than an intense cat-and-mouse thriller? The Crown’s Benjamin Caron has joined forces with Apple TV+ for his triumphant feature debut, and Sharper – which boasts a star-studded ensemble and a razor-sharp script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka – ticks so many boxes.

Intrigued? Of course you are.

Let’s dive right into the ins and outs, then, of this twisty neo-noir thriller.

What’s Sharper about?

It’s hard to say anything about Sharper without giving too much away. What we will say, though, is this: Tom, a simple bookstore clerk in NYC, meets and falls for Sandra, a customer searching for the perfect literary gift.

So far, so romcom, right? Wrong, because the tenor of their new relationship changes entirely when she lets slip that she’s struggling with some money issues.