Marvel fans, rejoice! She-Hulk is the next big series set in the Marvel-sphere, based on the comic of the same name. The show is currently under production, but some exciting details have been confirmed to get you in the mood – including the announcement that actor, podcaster and activist Jameela Jamil has joined the cast. Here’s everything we know about She-Hulk so far…

What is She-Hulk about? She-Hulk follows the story of Jennifer Walters, a skilled lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (the Incredible Hulk), who is gunned down by a kingpin with a vendetta against her. Jennifer receives a blood transfusion from Bruce, which gives her Hulk powers. But in contrast to her cousin, Jennifer maintains the vast majority of her intelligence, personality and emotional control when she becomes She-Hulk.

She-Hulk in Disney XD's Hulk And The Agents Of S.M.A.S.H.

Who will Jameela Jamil play in She-Hulk? The Hollywood Reporter has shared the news that Jamil will play Titania, the villain of the story. As per the report, “Titania, aka Mary MacPherran, gained super strength and endurance after being taken to an alien planet where Marvel’s heroes and villains had been transported to battle it out. Eventually, she became a rival of She-Hulk.” It’s also been confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will play the titular role, while Mark Ruffalo will stars as Bruce and Tim Roth, who played the villain in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk movie, is also returning. The series is directed by Anu Valia and Kat Coiro, with Jessica Gao as head writer.

When will She-Hulk be released? It’s not yet know when the series will finish production and be ready for release. However, we do know that it will be coming to Disney+. In the meantime, there are plenty of other Marvel series on the streaming platform to keep you going, including newly released Loki and recent hit WandaVision.

