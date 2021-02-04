You’d be forgiven for assuming that, in the midst of a global pandemic, people would be desperately seeking something light and frothy to distract them from the horrors of real life. As it turns out, though, Covid-19 has done absolutely nothing to our seemingly insatiable thirst for dark and gritty crime dramas.

You may also like Best TV dramas based on true stories: 23 brilliant series to watch, from Quiz to Small Axe

Some 450 policemen, many of them armed, group for a massive man hunt for two murder suspects thought to be hiding in Annesley Forrest, Nottinghamshire, on 13 August 2004.

“Suspicion is rife and the murders threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the Miners’ Strike that tore families apart three decades before,” reads the synopsis for Sherwood. “To solve the murders, police inspectors Ian St Clair, from the local constabulary, and Kevin Salisbury from the Met, must reunite and bury a rivalry that stretches back to 1984, in an attempt to heal wounds, and catch a killer. “But can a community repair itself as more is discovered about those who live there, and whether they really are who they say they are?”

You may also like The Chestnut Man: we’re already obsessed with Netflix’s new Nordic noir series

Is Sherwood based on a true story? Sherwood is inspired by the 2004 manhunt for two killers in north Nottinghamshire; Robert Boyer, who escaped into Annesley Forest after killing former miner Keith Frogson, and Terry Rodgers, who killed his daughter Chanel Taylor at around the same time and also fled into the woods. The former was detained in hospital indefinitely after being apprehended by police. Rodgers, however, died during a hunger strike as he was due to face trial for his daughter’s murder.

A police helicopter flies low over woodland during the 2004 manhunt for murderers Robert Boyer and Terry Rodgers.

However, while Sherwood is very much influenced by these real-life events, writers and producers have stressed that the drama itself will be fictional. What are people saying about Sherwood? “It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One,” says Graham. “So much is spoken about the divisions and difficulties in these ‘Red Wall’ towns, but they’re not always understood. I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there.”

You may also like The Tourist: Jamie Dornan takes the lead in BBC One’s new mystery thriller

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, adds: “In blending real and fictional events, James has created a penetrating, heartfelt and purposeful thriller which exposes the tensions and fault lines at the heart of modern Britain. “Sherwood is set to be an exceptional series by one of our greatest dramatists and we are proud to be bringing it to BBC One.” Who will star in the cast of Sherwood? Casting details have yet to be released, although the BBC promises we’ll learn more before production begins later this year. When will Sherwood be available to watch on TV? Sherwood is likely to complete filming towards the end of 2021, and it’s expected that it will be one of the first big BBC dramas of 2022.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy