Like a shining beacon of light, as soon as we see Shonda Rhimes’ name alongside a TV series, we know it’s going to be a good one. As well as blessing us with countless dramatic episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Rhimes has also put regency romance on the map with Bridgerton and, most recently, has consistently ranked at the top of Netflix with Inventing Anna.

Now, it looks like the director-writer-producer maestro is bringing us yet another binge-worthy series – and this time, it’s a good, old-fashioned whodunnit. The new Netflix series is based on the bestselling novel The Residence: Inside The Private World Of The White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

Rhimes' new Netflix series is based on The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower.

The book consists of first-person accounts, interviews and tales from inside the enigmatic White House, revealing the “daily life … as it is really lived through the voices of the maids, butlers, cooks, florists, doormen, engineers, and others who tend to the needs of the President and First Family,” according to the book’s synopsis. While the book deals with events within the walls of the White House, The Residence – which Rhimes will be executive producing – will use the book simply as a jumping off point to a larger murder-mystery. Now, we already know Rhimes and murderous plotlines go well – to this day, How To Get Away With Murder is up there with some of our favourite shows. But could this be the HTGAWM and White House-based Scandal crossover we never knew we needed? Perhaps.

Shonda Rhimes is bringing us a brand new Netflix murder-mystery and we cannot wait.

You may also like Shonda Rhimes’ best films and TV shows, from Grey’s Anatomy to Crossroads

As the Netflix synopsis for The Residence reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Development for The Residence was first announced in July 2018 as Netflix announced an impressive slate of new Rhimes content, including an exciting eight new series. While a release date and casting announcements for The Residence are yet to be made, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we learn more. Watch this space for updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy