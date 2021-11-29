Labelled “Lady Tease” because of her past sex work, demeaned in court and having her private matters laid out before the jury, we were constantly flickering between sympathy and suspicion of Talitha, the teenage suspect.

Dhillon, the other suspect and former friend of Talitha, sits anxiously in the box beside her throughout much of the trial. You see, the finale was centred around three possible scenarios: did one of the two act alone, did they commit the murder together, or were they, in fact, not involved at all. The answer that we were all hoping for never actually surfaced, or rather, was never made entirely clear.

While the jury convicted Dhillon of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment, viewers were still left wondering if Talitha had used her smart quips to get out of the eye of suspicion entirely.