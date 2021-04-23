Let’s face facts: this season of BBC One’s Line Of Duty is almost over, and many of us are already feeling bereft at the thought of it disappearing from our TV schedules once again.

Thankfully, though, there’s good news in store for fans of the Jed Mercurio show, as the BBC has announced that it’s once again joined forces with Line Of Duty producers for another totally twisted drama.

Here’s what you need to know about Showtrial.

What’s the plot of Showtrial?

The BBC’s official synopsis for the show promises: “When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused – and their families – in the eye of a media storm.”