If you, like so many others, were a fan of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, then you’re in luck: its executive producer, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein (aka Roy Kent himself) have joined forces with Jason Segel to bring us yet another addictive TV series. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Shrinking. What’s the plot of Shrinking? Shrinking follows Segel’s James, a grieving therapist with “resting dead wife face” who really isn’t doing OK behind closed doors. At work, though, he puts on a brave face and listens intently to his clients as they talk about their own problems. Until, one day, he’s unable to wait for one woman to reach her own breakthrough and informs her, in no uncertain terms, that her partner is emotionally abusive and she needs to leave him. “OK,” she replies simply.

From that moment on, James decides he needs to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. And so, ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own. Watch the trailer for Shrinking below:

Oof, that actually made us feel more than a little emotional. Judging by the trailer alone, it seems as if James’s decision to get his hands dirty (metaphorically speaking) won’t just cause the barriers between patient and therapist to crumble; it will, too, rekindle those connections he thought were lost – and help him forge a better, healthier outlook on life and loss. We can’t wait to see it, quite frankly. Who stars in Shrinking? The talented Segel is joined by none other than Harrison Ford, whose performance in Shrinking marks his first major TV role.

Christa Miller (Scrubs), Jessica Williams (Booksmart), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Luke Tennie (Players) and Lukita Maxwell (Generation) also star in the must-watch series. What are people saying about Shrinking? During the show’s panel at TCA, Lawrence described the series as “a bit sad but… mostly funny”. “We wanted to write a show about grief because the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now,” he continued, as per Deadline’s report. “You can’t meet anybody right now that isn’t at least two or three degrees separated from some sad shit going on in their lives. My family approaches that through comedy. It’s good actors and writers that can make that authentic.”

Goldstein added: “People keep asking us about the tone. How can you make something that’s so funny but also sad? But I believe, isn’t that life? That’s our daily existence. It’s always about finding balance.” And Segel, sharing his own views on rock bottom, noted that “it seems like a sad place but it’s actually very hopeful. There’s nowhere to go but up.” When can we watch Shrinking? Shrinking will become available to stream via Apple TV+ on 27 January. Will you be watching?

