The upcoming drama is inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama and promises to explore cold cases, kidnap, betrayal and the search for truth in the most compelling of ways. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Six Four.

You may also like ITVX is the new ITV streaming platform that will change the way we watch dramas, documentaries and much more

What is the plot of Six Four? As previously mentioned, the new ITV drama is inspired by the novel Six Four by Hideo Yokoyama and will be set primarily in Glasgow. According to ITV’s official synopsis, the series is a “dark and compelling story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth”. It’s set to explore the disappearance of married couple Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter. As the synopsis states: “Serving police detective, Chris, is provided with a startling revelation about an infamous, unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl called Julie Mackie disappeared. Now, reeling from the news that his own daughter has gone missing, Chris is approached by a journalist who tells him that fatal mistakes were covered up in Julie’s disappearance. Revisiting the case, Chris uncovers a series of undeniable errors, corruption and unbridled ambition. “As Chris fights to make sense of what he’s discovered, his wife Michelle, takes matters into her own hands in search of their daughter. Using skills she learned as a former undercover officer, Michelle takes ever-increasing risks as she follows a trail of clues into the criminal underworld she previously escaped from, where vice and extortion had the power to reach to the top of the political establishment. “While Chris and Michelle do everything they can to get to the truth, the daughter of the Justice Minister is suddenly kidnapped, just as the minister is on the cusp of achieving a political election victory. The kidnap has unnerving similarities to the Mackie case. Is the past repeating itself, or is the explosive truth of what really happened to Julie Mackie about to be revealed?”

Vinette Robinson (Sherlock, Boiling Point) is leading the cast of ITV's Six Four.

Who will star in Six Four? The drama will be led by Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, who will star as police detective Chris. Boiling Point’s Vinette Robinson will star as his wife and former undercover officer Michelle. The cast of Six Four also includes Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore), James Cosmo (The Bay), Alex Ferns (The Irregulars), Iona Anderson (The Long Call), Andrew O’Neill and Nilani Chetty.

Kevin McKidd may be known for his role as Owen Hunt in Grey's Anatomy but he's leading the cast of this new ITV crime thriller.

What has been said about Six Four? Speaking about the new series, Kevin McKidd said: “I never take for granted the privilege of being an actor and the chance to become characters like Chris O’Neill, a hard-working serving police officer, whose teenage daughter has gone missing in Six Four. “Greg Burke’s scripts are real page-turners, as he keeps you guessing with every plot twist and turn. I’m delighted to be returning to my native Scotland and to be partnering Vinette Robinson as my on-screen wife, Michelle, and to be working with House Productions and ITV on what promises to be a compelling thriller.” BAFTA Scotland award-winning screenwriter, Gregory Burke, commented: “I’m so excited to bring Six Four to the screen with the wonderful combination of House Productions, ITV and BBC Studios. At its heart, Six Four is a human story about two people under incredible amounts of pressure, who both choose to try and address their pasts. It is a story about how chance can define a lifetime, exploring the corruption that runs through institutions, and examining the secrets and monsters that lurk in every family.”

The new ITV series is inspired by the novel Six Four by Hideo Yokoyama.

Of the project, acclaimed novelist Hideo Yokoyama said: “I’m surprised and delighted in equal measure when people have found something universal in my work. That little boy who was so obsessed with the stories of Sherlock Holmes would be excited to hear about this. I offer my heartfelt gratitude to everyone connected with the production who decided to make this series and I can’t wait to see it.” When and where will Six Four be available to watch? Filming for Six Four is currently underway in Scotland and the series will premiere on ITVX in 2023, before transferring to a linear transmission. As of now, there are no first-look images or trailers to be had, but watch this space for updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy