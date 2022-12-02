It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so you know what that means: when we’re not decking the halls with boughs of holly and ‘falalala’-ing until our throats are sore, we’re snuggling up on the sofa to enjoy all the brilliant Christmas TV and films that are on offer. The BBC and Netflix have already dazzled us with all the new titles they’re dropping this December, and now Sky is getting in on the action with its Christmas TV guide.

And, quite honestly, it’s packed with more goodies than Santa’s sleigh.

Here’s our pick of the very best TV shows and films coming to Sky this Christmas, then. Happy viewing… This Is Christmas Nobody ever talks to their fellow commuters: it is the unwritten rule of travelling into London. In this feelgood Christmas movie, however, Adam (Alfred Enoch) and Emma (Kaya Scodelario) decide to change all that and encourage their fellow passengers to throw a festive party – with heartwarming results. This Is Christmas will arrive on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW on 9 December. Boxing Day

Boxing Day sounds like the kind of Christmas film we will all want to rewatch year after year.

Melvin (Aml Ameen), a British author living in the US, returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée Lisa (Aja Naomi King) to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. But their relationship is put to the test as she discovers the world her fiancé has left behind. Boxing Day is coming to Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW this December. Never Mind The Xmas Buzzcocks Greg Davies, Noel Fielding, Daisy May Cooper, Jamali Maddix, Steps’ Claire Richards, Tom Allen and Pete Doherty join forces for a very special Christmas edition of the mayhem-filled musical panel show. Never Mind The Xmas Buzzcocks is coming to Sky Max and streaming service NOW on 15 December. Christmas Carole

Christmas Carole promises to breathe new life into the classic Charles Dickens tale.

Suranne Jones might be the queen of drama, but she’s venturing into the world of comedy in this new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. In it, she plays the eponymous Carole, a business entrepreneur who specialises in all things festive – except when it comes to matters of the heart, that is. Will a visit from three familiar spectres prompt her to change her ways for the better? Christmas Carole will air on 19 December via Sky Max and streaming service NOW. Predators In this compelling new nature series narrated by the one and only Tom Hardy, five apex predators – the polar bear, the wild dog, the puma, the lion, and the cheetah – face the ultimate test to survive as their rapidly changing world impacts both their own lives and that of the wild kingdoms over which they rule. Predators will arrive on Sky Nature and streaming service NOW on 11 December. The Unofficial Science Of Home Alone

The Unofficial Science Of Home Alone will answer all the important (read: not important at all) questions this Christmas.

Everyone remembers the dazzling array of inventive traps that Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) sets for the Wet Bandits in the original Home Alone movie, right? This comedy-documentary puts those same homemade defences to the test by reenacting the famous stunts in a bid to find out whether they actually work. For instance, would a swinging paint can actually stop a full-sized man from ascending the stairs? Is there any way to overcome slippery ice-covered steps? And could taking a falling iron to the face actually be fatal? The science won’t lie. The Unofficial Science Of Home Alone is coming to Sky Max and streaming service NOW this December. The Amazing Maurice Based on Sir Terry Pratchett’s book of the same name, this animated tale follows a streetwise ginger cat who masterminds a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats and a human boy, Keith. When they reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz and stumble across a dark conspiracy, though, all of their plans go out the window. Listen out for the voices of Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, and Hugh Bonneville in this fun festive film.

The Amazing Maurice is coming to Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW this December. Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

Sex, alcohol, food, drugs, cigarettes… you name it, workaholic Rosie (Sheridan Smith) has tried it all in a bid to self-medicate her way out of a burnout spiral. But when she wakes up in hospital after her brother’s wedding, our eponymous heroine attempts to set forth on a new, much healthier path in life. Which, crucially, means giving up everything. The big question is this: if Rosie really does give up everything, will she still be Rosie? The first episode of this six-part series will air on Wednesday 7 December via Sky Comedy at 10pm. I Hate Suzie Too It’s a Christmas miracle, as the much-anticipated second season of Billie Piper’s I Hate Suzie is finally about to drop. In this three-part anti-Christmas special, Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition that has the audience hooked. Will she be able to regain the love of the British public as her personal life spirals out of control? Will her reputation ever be restored? And, if so, at what cost? I Hate Suzie Too will be returning to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 20 December. Little Red Riding Hood: After Ever After

Are you ready for a modern twist on a classic fairytale?

Who doesn’t love a modern twist on a classic fairytale, eh? Set some 50 years after the events of Little Red Riding Hood, this new comedy sees Red’s granddaughter desperate to become a Wolf Buster, just like her grandmamma. That is, of course, until she learns the truth about wolves and realises that there’s more to the original story than she ever realised… This comedy series is coming to Sky Max and NOW this December.

