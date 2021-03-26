Films and TV shows are the gifts that keep on giving. They’ve kept us thoroughly entertained when we’ve needed it most and throughout the past year we’ve clung to the highs and lows of the most talked about new releases, from cult period drama Bridgerton to the latest season of Line of Duty. But with so much to watch, we’re often left with one bewildering thought: where do we start?

Taking the stress out of deciding this for you, we’ve sifted through everything Now and Sky have coming out in April to bring you the ones you absolutely need to add to your watch list. There’s a real mix of content to get lost in, too, from an addictive crime drama to the return of a cult classic show, as well as the biggest awards show in film.