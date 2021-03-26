From a gripping crime drama to a deep dive documentary on personality tests, here’s our guide to the biggest new releases on Now TV and Sky next month.
Films and TV shows are the gifts that keep on giving. They’ve kept us thoroughly entertained when we’ve needed it most and throughout the past year we’ve clung to the highs and lows of the most talked about new releases, from cult period drama Bridgerton to the latest season of Line of Duty. But with so much to watch, we’re often left with one bewildering thought: where do we start?
Taking the stress out of deciding this for you, we’ve sifted through everything Now and Sky have coming out in April to bring you the ones you absolutely need to add to your watch list. There’s a real mix of content to get lost in, too, from an addictive crime drama to the return of a cult classic show, as well as the biggest awards show in film.
Here’s our top picks to add to your list…
Intergalactic
Sky’s new sci-fi adventure show is the perfect dose of escapism. Esteemed police officer and galactic pilot Ash Harper (played by Savannah Steyn) is wrongly convicted of treason and exiled to live in a distant colony – but something goes wrong while she’s in transit.
The rest of the convicts stage a mutiny on the ship and set course for the land of the free, Arcadia. Harper finds herself in a situation she’s never been in before: siding with her fellow convicts, including Candy (Eleanor Tomlinson). Rebelling is something she isn’t used to, but as you can imagine, hilarity ensues.
April TBC, Sky One and Now
Antebellum
The producer of Jordan Peele’s films Get Out and Us brings us Antebellum, a thriller where successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) is transported into an alternative reality. She finds herself as a slave on a South American plantation and her urgency to escape is palpable.
As the film unravels, we’re given more snapshots into Henley’s predicament. If you’re looking for something to fill the Us-sized hole in your entertainment life – this is it.
2 April, Sky Cinema and Now
Romeo and Juliet
When the pandemic hit and live entertainment came to a halt, the National Theatre decided to bring its production of the Shakespeare classic, Romeo and Juliet, to the big screen. In this tale of unrequited love, Josh O’Connor (The Crown) stars as Romeo and Jessie Buckley (Fargo) as Juliet.
A fresh, modern take on a classic story, it’s just as tragic and beautiful on screen as it would be live.
4 April, Sky Arts and Now TV
Grey's Anatomy
It’s the longest running-prime time drama in the world and next month, Grey’s Anatomy is back with its 17th season. You’ll jump straight back into the lives of Dr Meredith Grey, Dr Miranda Bailey and the whole Grey Sloan team with ease. This time around though, reality has seeped into the show and we meet them while they’re getting to grips with the pandemic.
Expect more of the same drama but with more face masks and PPE getting screen time.
7 April, Sky Witness and Now
Persona
You may already be familiar with the Myers-Briggs personality test. But, what isn’t as well known is how it can be used against you. This new documentary delves into how personality tests like Myers-Briggs are used by companies, social media and other decision-influencing powers to work against us.
If you’re looking to learn more about the darker side of things, this one’s for you.
10 April, Sky Documentaries and Now
Promising Young Woman
Killing Eve writer Emerald Fennell makes her directorial debut in Promising Young Woman. The black comedy thriller follows Cassie Thompson (Carrey Mulligan) as she deals with the rape of her best friend at university in some odd ways. Every week she goes to clubs, pretends she’s inebriated and goes home with a man. Once she’s there, she reveals her sobriety.
A clever take on consent, this film will make you feel all of the emotions.
16 April, Sky Cinema and Now
Mare of Easttown
In Easttown, Pennsylvania, we meet detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) as she investigates the murder of a local girl. But, when her son commits suicide, she channels her grief into becoming worryingly obsessed with these murder cases. As is often the case in small towns, word gets around and locals start to question her ability to find the killer. How exactly will she cope under this mounting stress?
Each episode as gripping as the next, the seven-part crime drama will leave you constantly guessing what’s going to happen next.
19 April, Sky Atlantic and Now
Unhinged
Forget the worst road rage you’ve seen or experienced. Unhinged takes it to another level. In this chilling thriller, Russell Crowe plays a psychopathic man triggered by Rachel (played by Caren Pistorius), a single mother, honking her horn at him. Unable to rid himself of this anger, he ends up following her and her son. From here on out, things get a little scarier. How unhinged could this man really be? Will he go as far as killing Rachel?
Get ready to be on the edge of your seats as the unpredictability of this man’s actions ramp up throughout the film.
23 April, Sky Cinema and Now
The 2021 Academy Awards
The biggest night in entertainment is finally back on our screens. After experiencing delays due to the pandemic, The Oscars will look and feel a little different this year. In a letter written to nominees by the show’s producers shared on entertainment website Deadline, it’s said to be more “intimate” than previous shows and everyone will be tested for Covid-19, just like on film sets.
Nominees for Best Actress include Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).
25 - 30 April, Sky Cinema and Now
