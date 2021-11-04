Known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, Sofia Vergara is set to return to our screens as a very different character. The Colombian actress will portray notorious drug queenpin Griselda Blanco – often referred to as the ‘Black Widow’ – in Griselda, a new Netflix limited series. The six-episode series will chronicle Griselda’s life as a devoted mother and engineer of a billion-dollar drug empire throughout the 80s. Vergara and executive producer Luis Balaguer had been developing the project for eight years at Latin World Entertainment before bringing it to Netflix. The series has been co-written by Empire and Justified writer Ingrid Escajeda, as well as Eric Newman, Doug Miro, director Andrés Baiz, and Carlo Bernard – the creative team behind Netflix hit drama Narcos.

Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

What will Griselda be about? Aside from being one of the world’s most notorious drug traffickers, Griselda Blanco was one of the only women operating in Colombian cartels. The official Netflix synopsis states: ”Griselda chronicles the real life of savvy and ambitious Colombian business woman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Black Widow’.”

What is the true story of Griselda Blanco? Blanco established one of history’s most profitable cartels back in the 80s, which trafficked illegal substances between Colombia, New York, Miami and California. Known as La Madrina, the Black Widow, the Cocaine Godmother and the Queen of Narco-Trafficking, Blanco was a drug queenpin in Pablo Escobar’s Medellín cartel. She also orchestrated an entire Miami-based cocaine drug trade and underworld from the 80s all the way through to the early 2000s. Blanco was one of the richest and most dangerous women in the world – and one of the most powerful drug criminals – in the world. She became the first-ever billionaire female criminal but was shot and killed on 3 September 2012 at the age of 69.

Sofia Vergara will play Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series.

Who will star in Griselda? Aside from Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG-nominated actor Sofia Vergara playing the titular role, no other casting details have been announced. On getting the opportunity to play Blanco, Vergara says: “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”

When will Griselda be available for streaming on Netflix? Netflix has not announced an official release date for Griselda yet. Watch this space for updates as soon as we learn more.

What else has been said about Griselda? Executive producer and writer Eric Newman, who is also part of the Narcos team, says: “Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story. Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.” Peter Friedlander, vice president of UCAN Scripted Series, Netflix, also said: “Eric Newman has deftly brought to life among the most dynamic characters and stories on screen today. We’re excited to continue on this creative path with him and for this collaboration with Sofia Vergara – a force in entertainment and a world-beloved talent. With an incredible team at the helm – we can’t wait for the world to see how Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, and Andrés Baiz take on the twists and turns of Griselda Blanco’s epic story.” Griselda will become available for streaming via Netflix but a release date has not yet been announced.

