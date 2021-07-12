The Haunting of Hill House is one of the most highly-rated horror series on Netflix, thanks to its potent blend of jump scares, slow-building dread, and emotional trauma. And the second installment in the anthology, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, did a similarly brilliant job of pulling the rug out from underneath viewers’ feet in terms of expectation. Horror fans, then, will be excited to learn that the creatives behind the chilling franchise have joined forces with Netflix once again to bring us yet another spine-tingling TV show.

Here’s what you need to know about Something Is Killing The Children. What’s the plot of Something Is Killing The Children? Based on the award-winning comic book of the same name, the story – which is set in the fictional Archer’s Peak – sees the area’s children surely but slowly begin to disappear. Most are never seen again, while the few that do return alive tell the adults seemingly impossible stories about terrifying creatures that live in the shadows.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor was met with acclaim by critics and fans alike.

Most dismiss these tales as the feverish overworkings of a traumatised child’s imagination. When a mysterious stranger arrives in town, though, she doesn’t just believe the stories; she also claims to be the only adult who can see those same horrors. “Her name is Erica Slaughter,” reads the book’s synopsis. “She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it must be done.” Intriguing. Who is working on Something Is Killing The Children? Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan – the forces behind The Haunting Of franchise, as well as Stephen King adaptations Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game – are co-writing a pilot for the Netflix series, confirms The Hollywood Reporter.

They will also executive produce the comic book adaptation, alongside Boom!’s president of development Stephen Christy, CEO Ross Richie, and head of TV Mark Ambrose. Who will direct Something Is Killing The Children? The project is in early development but, should it move forward, The Hollywood Reporter has said that Macy will serve as showrunner.

It remains unclear at this stage if Flanagan will direct episodes. What are people saying about Something Is Killing The Children? While Netflix has yet to comment on the project, bloggers and critics are already piling in to share their opinions on the new horror project. “This is the most exciting news to come out in months, especially for horror fans. And talk about a dream creator, Mike Flanagan is a modern horror master, and I can think of nobody I would rather have bringing Erica Slaughter to life than the Haunting of Hill House creator,” says Bleeding Cool’s Jeremy Konrad.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose.

“If this comes to pass, Something Is Killing the Children sounds like the right mix of youthfulness and darkness mixed with comic book sensibilities and mainstream horror to really be a breakout hit,” adds Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier. “Plus Flanagan and Macy have proven they have the right touch when it comes to adaptations, making shows and movies with a similarly strong balance of human emotion and abject fear and terror. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this one.” And The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit says: “The book isn’t a Buffy The Vampire Slayer retread but a more mature work (it made the list of the America Library Association’s best graphic novels for adults for 2020) that is both scary and sad.”

Consider us intrigued. When can we watch Something Is Killing The Children? We have a wee while to go, as production hasn’t even begun on the pilot yet. However, we will be sure to bring you more details as and when they become available.

