The hunt for the “Son of Sam” may have captivated the world in the 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial killers has all but been forgotten… until now, that is. Thanks to Netflix’s new documentary series (the latest in the streaming platform’s long list of important true crime projects), the tireless work of journalist Maury Terry – whose investigation into the case was sadly sidelined at the time – finally gets its moment in the spotlight. And, in doing so, we learn how the police, press and the public all came together to create the myth of “America’s most notorious serial murderer”.

Here’s what you need to know about the documentary series. What’s the plot of Sons Of Sam? “While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and Ultimate Evil author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning,” promises Netflix’s synopsis for the series.

Sons Of Sam tells the story of David Berkowitz, who took to the streets of NYC to kill eight people.

“Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything.” It adds: “Filmmaker Joshua Zeman draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. “But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there?” Is there a trailer for Sons Of Sam? You can watch Netflix’s full-length trailer for Sons Of Sam below:

What are people saying about Sons Of Sam? As mentioned already, critics have been heaping praise on Sons Of Sam. The Radio Times has dubbed it “spooky, mind-boggling, very frustrating at times, and incredibly wild,” while Den Of Geek has branded it “impressive.”

However, it’s worth knowing that some have suggested the series might get under the skin of some viewers, and not necessarily in a good way; indeed, Ready Steady Cut has warned that it is “compulsively watchable but incredibly dark.” Where can you watch Sons Of Sam? Sons Of Sam is now streaming on Netflix. Will you be tuning in?

