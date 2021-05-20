Netflix has been steadily making a name for itself as the go-to streaming service for compelling true crime documentaries. And so it makes sense, then, that – hot on the heels of Sky’s Murder At The Cottage: The Search For Justice For Sophie – the platform is releasing its own docuseries about the same unsolved murder that took place in one of the most beautiful and remote regions of Ireland. As in, yes, the very same murder that shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen, sparking something of a national obsession in both Ireland and France for two and a half decades.

Here’s what you need to know about Sophie: A Murder In West Cork. What is Sophie: A Murder In West Cork all about? Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, a talented French film and TV producer, was savagely beaten to death outside her isolated holiday cottage in West Cork, Ireland, on 23 December 1996. The case remains unsolved, but that doesn’t mean the matter hasn’t been heard before the courts. Indeed, journalist Ian Bailey was arrested twice and convicted in absentia by the Cour d’Assises de Paris in relation to the murder. However, while French authorities sentenced Bailey to 25 years in prison, they were unable to secure an extradition from Ireland.

To this day, Bailey maintains his innocence. Indeed, he even took a defamation action against eight newspapers for reporting that he was the prime suspect in the case – and he has been interviewed as part of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, alongside members of Sophie’s family. As the official synopsis states: “With access both to the victim’s family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this extraordinary story from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie.” What are people saying about Sophie: A Murder In West Cork? My Scientology Movie director John Dower is attached to helm the project, while Oscar-winning producer of Searching For Sugarman and Man On Wire, Simon Chinn, is on helm as executive producer. He is joined by Jonathan Chinn and Suzanne Lavery, while Sarah Lambert is slated to produce.

The murder of Sophie Du Plantier remains unsolved to this very day.

Speaking about the true crime project, Lavery and Chinn have said: “Sophie was much more than a victim of a murder. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a filmmaker and a writer. Whatever actually happened on that cold December night in 1996, the story is one of a collision of worlds, cultures and characters and it was that which drew us to it. “But it was meeting and gaining the trust of Sophie’s family which really gave us our purpose. Justice has eluded them for a quarter of a century since Sophie’s death and their main aim in cooperating with us to make this series is to do justice to her memory. We hope we have achieved that, for them.”

When will Sophie: A Murder In West Cork become available to stream on Netflix? All three episodes of the much-anticipated true crime documentary will premiere via the streaming service on 30 June.

