In May 1994, the pop landscape of the UK changed forever. In that month five women, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham were picked from hundreds of hopefuls to form a new girl group. In July 1996, they released their first single, Wannabe, and Spicemania was unleashed upon the world and the rest is history. Nearly 30 years on, rumours that those special, heady days of 90s girl power will be recreated still send fans into a frenzy. But, anyone left pining after another Spice Girls reunion since the band’s comeback tour in 2018 is in for a treat.

Mel B let slip that a brand new Spice Girls documentary is in the works while speaking on Australian TV. Even more excitingly it looks like Posh Spice will be joining in on the action.

Beckham has kept her distance from previous Spice Girls reunions and hasn’t performed with the group since the Olympic closing ceremony in 2012. But that could be about to change as it appears the singer-turned-fashion designer will be involved in the new documentary after all, and we can understand why. Talking to Australia’s The Project, Brown divulged that the documentary, which is still in its formative stages, will be developed by the team behind Netflix’s Emmy-winning series The Last Dance, which followed the rise of basketball star Michael Jordan. The show became a hit thanks to its artful combination of nostalgic archive footage, insightful interviews and a brilliant soundtrack, which brought Jordan’s trajectory from unknown amateur to national hero alive.

“The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them,” Brown, who won the Fearless Future accolade at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards for her work as an advocate for victims of domestic abuse, told the programme. In the same interview, she also revealed that the Spice Girls wrote all their own lyrics for their songs. “The rap in the Wannabe video I wrote on the toilet whilst the other girls were doing their vocals,” she said. “But we’ve written every single song together. For Mama, we wrote our own verses separately about our mums and came together to sing the chorus.” She also confirmed that, no matter how much we may puzzle over it, we’ll never know what the true meaning of ‘zig-a-zig-ah’ is. “Us Spice Girls, we made pacts about what our songs are actually about,” said Brown. “You can interpret a song however you want it, but we know the main reasons.”

That’s all we know at the moment about what the doc will hold. But, a mysterious Instagram post on the band’s account also suggests a new reunion tour is on the cards to go along with the release of Spice25, a commemorative album that marks 25 years since the release of their iconic 1997 record. All this, along with rumours that the band could be next in line to take over the Legend’s slot at next year’s Glastonbury, means it’s a very exciting time to be a Spice Girls fan right now.

